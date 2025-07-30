Two Love Island stars dumped from the villa after shock vote
30 July 2025, 16:31
After a public vote, one Love Island couple have left the villa...
Love Island has seen one couple dumped from the villa following the public vote, with one half of the pair said to be an original Islander.
Last night the public were asked to vote for their favourite couple, with the Islanders receiving the least amount of votes at risk of being evicted from the island.
It has now been reported that two Islanders left the show on Tuesday July 29, with the results of the dumping said to be shown in upcoming episodes.
A source told The Sun: "We’re at the pointy end of the competition now so viewer opinion matters more and more."
They added: "Not even OGs are safe now. This pair were one of the standouts from Meet The Parents and fans had opinions on how that went down.
"It’s been a dramatic series and ITV2 bosses don’t plan to let things become stale at this stage."
This comes after it was announced the dumped Islanders from this series will return to the villa in shocking scenes which could see some uncomfortable truths brought to light.
An insider told The Sun: "The entire cast will be returning to the villa this week - just like the ‘jury’ in All Stars earlier this year.
"They’ll come face to face with the stars who dumped them, and in some cases, have slagged them off live on TV!"
At the time of writing the current Islanders are Meg and Dejon, Shakira and Harry, Helena and Blu, Toni and Cach, Yas and Jamie, Ty and Angel, and Megan and Conor.
Fans will be interested to see former Islanders Tommy and Emily reunite after he picked Lucy over her, as well as Harrison and Lauren return to see how Toni and Cach's connection has developed since they left the villa.
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on IITV2 and ITVX.
