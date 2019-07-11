Curtis Pritchard leaves Love Island fans in stitches after the heart rate challenge

By Emma Clarke

Last night's heart rate challenge left Love Island viewers in stitches as contestants showed off their lap dancing skills.

After weeks of watching Love Island, fans were finally rewarded with one of the best and highly-anticipated challenges of the show: the heart rate challenge.

Not only did the test reveal some interesting insights - let's not forget that it was Amber who got Michael's heart racing and not Joanna - it also provided some top rate entertainment for viewers, as the girls and boys stripped off and gave it their all to prove they're the best dirty dancer.

And while we witnessed some raunchy scenes from all the contestants, it was Curtis Pritchard's performance that made the biggest impact with viewers.

Some fans likened Curtis' headdress and dance to Madagascar's King Julian

Curtis out here looking like King Julian 😂😂😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/53tDjpjW1k — AKS (@AKS______) July 10, 2019

...while others drew similarities between Buzz Lightyear and the ballroom dancer

Curtis in that challenge was like Buzz Lightyear in Spanish mode #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/sxRLbAwAEZ — Liam (@Liam24375997) July 10, 2019

Others couldn't get over Curtis and Maura cracking on

Me when Maura started grinding on Curtis #loveisland pic.twitter.com/0fy5XapNqE — Ella (@Ella31931234) July 10, 2019

Maura: I want a really manly man



Curtis:



#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/796MlbK7R8 — Becki Eastwood (@EastwoodBecki) July 10, 2019

I really don’t wanna watch Maura grinding on Curtis in a cat costume... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DEFMxhGQRv — Synne (@Synne171) July 10, 2019

