Curtis Pritchard leaves Love Island fans in stitches after the heart rate challenge

11 July 2019, 11:15 | Updated: 11 July 2019, 11:22

Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

Last night's heart rate challenge left Love Island viewers in stitches as contestants showed off their lap dancing skills.

After weeks of watching Love Island, fans were finally rewarded with one of the best and highly-anticipated challenges of the show: the heart rate challenge.

Not only did the test reveal some interesting insights - let's not forget that it was Amber who got Michael's heart racing and not Joanna - it also provided some top rate entertainment for viewers, as the girls and boys stripped off and gave it their all to prove they're the best dirty dancer.

And while we witnessed some raunchy scenes from all the contestants, it was Curtis Pritchard's performance that made the biggest impact with viewers.

Some fans likened Curtis' headdress and dance to Madagascar's King Julian

...while others drew similarities between Buzz Lightyear and the ballroom dancer

Others couldn't get over Curtis and Maura cracking on

What do you think of Curtis' moves? Let us know @thisisheart.

Warner Bros fire: Firefighters tackle blaze at Harry Potter studios in Watford

Warner Bros fire: Firefighters tackle blaze at Harry Potter studios in Watford
Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp responds to fans speculating about Will Byers' sexuality

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp responds to fans speculating about Will Byers' sexuality
Coronation Street's Sinead Tinker to lose cancer battle in heartbreaking scenes as Katie McGlynn 'quits soap'

Coronation Street's Sinead Tinker to lose cancer battle in heartbreaking scenes as Katie McGlynn 'quits soap'
What happened in Love Island last night?

What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 32, recap
Amy Hart has opened up about her final days in the villa

Amy Hart claims Love Island producers stood over her to make sure she ate after split from Curtis

Ed Sheeran shows off shock new look... and fans LOVE it

Ed Sheeran shows off shock new look... and fans LOVE it

Police called to mum's house 'because her kids were playing naked in the garden'

Police called to mum's house 'because her kids were playing naked in the garden'

Mrs Hinch shares adorable first photo of baby Ronnie

Mrs Hinch shares adorable first photo of baby Ronnie

Some of these baby names have taken it too far

From Prince William to Cyanide: These are the baby names you're legally not allowed to use

The denim skater dress is an absolute steal

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Where to buy This Morning host's £22 denim skater dress

