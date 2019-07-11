Curtis Pritchard leaves Love Island fans in stitches after the heart rate challenge
11 July 2019, 11:15 | Updated: 11 July 2019, 11:22
Last night's heart rate challenge left Love Island viewers in stitches as contestants showed off their lap dancing skills.
After weeks of watching Love Island, fans were finally rewarded with one of the best and highly-anticipated challenges of the show: the heart rate challenge.
Not only did the test reveal some interesting insights - let's not forget that it was Amber who got Michael's heart racing and not Joanna - it also provided some top rate entertainment for viewers, as the girls and boys stripped off and gave it their all to prove they're the best dirty dancer.
And while we witnessed some raunchy scenes from all the contestants, it was Curtis Pritchard's performance that made the biggest impact with viewers.
Some fans likened Curtis' headdress and dance to Madagascar's King Julian
Curtis out here looking like King Julian 😂😂😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/53tDjpjW1k— AKS (@AKS______) July 10, 2019
curtis came in like this 😂😂😂 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/wYNhutarMF— real (@realkarlae) July 10, 2019
Is Curtis actually King Julian. Resemblance is uncanny. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HQuAaLu5EW— Effy. (@JustEffyHere) July 10, 2019
...while others drew similarities between Buzz Lightyear and the ballroom dancer
Curtis in that challenge was like Buzz Lightyear in Spanish mode #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/sxRLbAwAEZ— Liam (@Liam24375997) July 10, 2019
Others couldn't get over Curtis and Maura cracking on
Me when Maura started grinding on Curtis #loveisland pic.twitter.com/0fy5XapNqE— Ella (@Ella31931234) July 10, 2019
Maura: I want a really manly man— Becki Eastwood (@EastwoodBecki) July 10, 2019
Curtis:
#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/796MlbK7R8
I really don’t wanna watch Maura grinding on Curtis in a cat costume... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DEFMxhGQRv— Synne (@Synne171) July 10, 2019