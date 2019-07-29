Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins' relationship timeline: We take a look back at their Love Island journey

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins' relationship so far. Picture: ITV2

While they weren't coupled up from the off-set, Curtis and Maura have been keen to crack on and show their feelings for one another onscreen - in more ways than one!

By Emma Clarke

After seven long weeks, Love Island is about to draw to a close, with the final kicking off on 29 July, 2019.

As fans wait with bated breath to find out whether Molly-Mae and Tommy, India and Ovie, Amber and Greg, or Maura and Curtis are crowned this year's winning couple, we take a look at the Love Island journey of the feisty Irish ring girl and the professional ballroom and Latin dancer.

How long have Curtis and Maura been coupled up?

Curtis may have started his Love Island experience with air hostess Amy Hart, but things changed after the girls were packed off to Casa Amor a few weeks into the show.

While Amy was daydreaming about the dancer the whole time, and even talking about loving Curtis, she returned to the main villa to learn that his "head had been turned" by newcomer, Jourdan - who had eyes for Danny.

Equally, when Maura first entered the Love Island villa, she had eyes for boxer Tommy Fury. Despite laying it on factor 50, Tommy decided to couple up with Molly-Mae Hague - and the pair have remained a couple ever since.

Now, after learning that Curtis said he fancied another girl (Jourdan), Amy was questioning whether or not she should stay with Curtis or leave him.

In an unexpected twist, Maura then confessed she had a soft spot for Pritchard and that she'd just been waiting for the opportune moment to tell him.

A heartbroken Amy then decided to pack her bags and leave Majorca, in order to allow them both to explore whether or not they had a connection.

After Amy's departure from Love Island, Maura and Curtis have whipped up a storm - not only getting kinky under the sheets, but flirting like there's no tomorrow in front of the other Islanders.

Now, they've managed to secure their place in tonight's final - but will they be this year's winning couple? Only time will tell.