Who is Love Island’s Dan Rose? Meet the bathroom salesman from Nuneaton

Dan Rose, 21, has already hit the headlines for admitting he wants to steal Amy from Curtis. Picture: ITV / Instagram

The 21-year-old bathroom salesman claims he's got the "gift of the gab" and isn't "bothered about treading on any toes"

Dan Rose is one of the six new boys entering Love Island's controversial second villa, Casa Amor.

The self-confessed "cheeky lad", who splits his time between construction sites and modelling jobs, says he likes to get his own way and is keen to "test the water" with all of the girls.

In fact, the 21-year-old has already hit headlines for claiming he wants to steal Amy from Curtis, so we're sure the hunky builder is being thrown in to cause plenty of fireworks.

But what else is there to know? Here's all the info on Dan.

Dan Rose will join the girls in Love Island's second villa, Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Who is Dan Rose and how old is he?

Dan is a 21-year-old bathroom salesman from Nuneaton, and claims he signed up for the show to find a "chatty" girl who can make him laugh.

He gives himself full marks for looks, rating himself a solid gold 10 out of 10 but decided to drop it down to a nine to seem "modest".

The salesman describes himself as "confident, funny, chatty and talkative", but maybe too confident at times.

What's Dan’s Instagram handle?

You can take a look back at Dan's personal pictures on Instagram @danrose_.

Judging by his account, the cheery lad from the West Midlands hits all the festivals and sun-soaked hot spots, from Ibiza to Bali, and loves to party with his friends.

He's also not shy of a close-up #selfie.

What has Dan said about going into the Love Island villa?

The Coventry lad has made it clear that he's going into Casa Amor to mix things up.

Although he did admit that if he's mates with someone, he'll "back them".

Explaining it might be different in there "as everything is a little bit more intense", Dan's strategy is to sweep the girl he wants off her feet – whether she (or he) is coupled up or not.

He added: "If I’m coupled up with someone and feel I have a better connection with someone else, it’d be stupid not to pursue it. There is no point settling if you think there is something better."

What is Dan's type and who does he have his eye on?

Dan's perfect girl "is someone I can have a laugh with, someone who is easy going and someone I have a good connection with. Plus, I like someone who is chatty."

And it seems he's got eyes on a few of the girls in the villa.

He revealed: "I do fancy Amber but I know she seems loved up with Michael. I’ll test the water with it though."

If that fails? "Then I’ll probably go for Lucie and Maura," added Dan.