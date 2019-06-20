Love Island fans convinced Danny Williams already knows new girl Arabella

20 June 2019, 22:04 | Updated: 20 June 2019, 22:09

Do Danny and Arabella already know each other?
Do Danny and Arabella already know each other? Picture: ITV2
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

New bombshell Arabella Chi definitely made a splash on Love Island tonight as she strutted into the villa and caught the attention of both the boys and the girls.

But after she decided to go on a date with Danny Williams, fans have been questioning if the pair already know each other.

It turns out Danny is actually friends with Arabella and Lucie Donlan’s ex Charlie Frederick through the modelling world.

When it was revealed Danny would be joining the show, 2018 Love Island star Charlie replied: “Hahahaha my guy!!!!! YESSSS.”

Charlie and Danny know each other from the modelling world
Charlie and Danny know each other from the modelling world. Picture: Instagram

Danny also recently shared a snap with the 24-year-old on his Instagram - although it’s since been deleted - and the boys chatted in the comment box.

This has left fans very confused as to why Danny has never acknowledged recognising Lucie OR new girl Arabella.

Read More: Here's why the Love Island stars are always wrapped in blankets - despite the warm Majorca weather

“WAIT!!!!! Danny is Charlie Fredrick best mate & Arabella is his ex & so he knows Arabella prior!,” pondered one fan.

Another said: “Just realised danny is meant to be Charlie’s best friend and Charlie’s ex is arabella so I’m just thinking how he never knew about her hmmmm #LoveIsland”

While a third added: “Isn't Danny friends with Charlie?”

Heart.co.uk has reached out to Love Island for comment.

This comes after ex Islander Charlie hit out at new girl Arabella, claiming she "ghosted" him and lied about going on the show.

Read More: Former Love Island star Charlie Frederick slams ex Arabella Chi in furious Instagram rant

In a series of furious Instagram messages, he slammed: "Finding out that a person I'm seeing on a serious level has just strolled into the villa completely disregarding my feelings and our relationship or what we had.

"I feel like I have to air these screenshots because I feel like I've been completely mugged off."

Adding that he’s “truly upset” by Arabella, he said: "Every relationship has its ups and downs but these next screenshots are all within the last 2 weeks. I'm gutted and for the life of me cannot figure out why she has DONE THIS."

Charlie then went on to post a string of WhatsApp messages claiming to be from Arabella which seemingly show her asking him to come over to her house.

Meanwhile, it was also revealed that current Islander Lucie dated Charlie after he came out of the Love Island villa last year.

There are snaps of the couple on both their Instagram pages, with Charlie even calling her a “bev” in one of his posts.

And things got awkward in tonight’s episode when Arabella entered the villa and Lucie instantly recognised her.

As she headed upstairs for the first time, Lucie said: “I recognise you! You’re my ex’s ex. I’ve stalked you [on social media] before!”

