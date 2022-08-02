Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti's net worths revealed

2 August 2022, 12:37

How much is Ekin-Su from Love Island worth? Here's everything we know about the winners...

Our Love Island winners have been crowned, with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti taking home the £50,000 prize.

But while the pair get used to life outside the villa, many fans have been wondering how much money the pair are worth.

Here’s everything we need to know…

Ekin-Su’s net worth

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 26, has become one of the most popular Love Island winners ever after her time on the show.

Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island 2022
Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV

Reports are now suggesting she could become a millionaire in just a few months thanks to all the deals that will be coming her way.

While she started with 353,000 Instagram followers, Ekin-Su now has almost 1.5million, which means she could start selling products as an influencer.

According to social media consultant Andrew Macarthy, with that many followers she could charge brands in excess of $10,000 per post.

And Ekin-Su could also bag some TV deals, as an industry insider told the Sun: “Ekin-Su is hot property.

Ekin-Su is said to be worth more than £1million over the next few months
Ekin-Su is said to be worth more than £1million over the next few months. Picture: Instagram

“Plenty of lucrative offers are already on the table. Quite a few make-up ­companies and clothing brands want to work with her and they’re prepared to pay big money.

"And then there are some TV offers as well. A bidding war has already started."

Molly-Mae signed her first £50,000 deal with PrettyLittleThing after winning the show in 2019, while Maura Higgins is said to have signed a six-figure contract with lingerie brand Ann Summers.

Davide Sanclimenti’s net worth

Davide was the first Love Island bombshell to enter the villa, and definitely made his mark on the villa.

But in the outside world, Davide is a business owner and director of hospitality service, S Deluxe Shisa.

According to the website, this is the ‘finest electronic shisha device accurately selected from the best manufacturers in the world’.

According to reports, Davide is said to be worth up to £1million already, and this is only going to increase over the next few months.

The 29-year-old has previously worked in sales and finance after gaining a Masters in Finance and Banking.

