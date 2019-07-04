What does dead ting mean? Love Island viewers left baffled by Amber’s insult to Joanna

4 July 2019, 11:36 | Updated: 4 July 2019, 12:06

Amber branded new girl Joanna a 'dead ting'
Amber branded new girl Joanna a 'dead ting'. Picture: itv
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What is a dead ting? What does dead ting mean? Love Island viewers need answers now.

Love Island’s Amber was left shocked when she retuned to the villa following her time at Casa Amor to see Michael coupled up with someone new.

Michael made the controversial decision to dump Amber and recouple with Joanna after four days apart.

After coming face-to-face, Amber refused to greet Michael’s new girl Joanna, and called her a “dead ting” a number of times.

Joanna even overheard Amber make the insult while the group stood in the garden.

What is a dead ting? What does dead ting mean? Love Island viewers need answers now
What is a dead ting? What does dead ting mean? Love Island viewers need answers now. Picture: ITV

Some Love Island viewers, however, have been left confused as to what the slang phrase “dead ting” actually means.

According to Urban Dictionary, “dead ting” is a girl or boy whom does “not look very good”.

This makes sense as Amber later in the episode expresses her views that she thinks she is better looking than Joanna.

Talking to Maura, she said: “I’m not even mad, if she was really pretty then I’d probably be even worse.

ccording to Urban Dictionary, "dead ting" is a girl or boy whom does "not look very good"
ccording to Urban Dictionary, “dead ting” is a girl or boy whom does “not look very good”. Picture: ITV

“But I can physically see that I am better than her in every sense of the word.”

The phrase can also be used to describe an object, moment or occasion as “boring” or “uninteresting”.

They describe a person who is a “dead ting” as “extremely dull”.

Things have been left uncomfortable between Joanna and Amber since the comments were made, but the girls will need to come face-to-face in tonight’s episode.

Love Island viewers, however, have been left confused as to what the slang phrase "dead ting" actually means
Love Island viewers, however, have been left confused as to what the slang phrase “dead ting” actually means. Picture: ITV

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 at 9PM.

