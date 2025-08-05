Love Island's Dejon breaks silence on social media 'hate' after controversial villa stint

Dejon has responded to the social media outrage regarding his behaviour. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Dejon has spoken out following his controversial stint on Love Island.

Love Island star Dejon has broken his silence on the 'hate' he received whilst in the villa, after his controversial appearance on the show caused a stir online.

Whilst the Islander has found love with his girlfriend Meg and formed lasting friendships with Harry, Helena and Harrison, Dejon's time in the villa was marred with drama, leading him to be a divisive character on the show.

Following this, the 26-year-old has spoken about about the negative comments he has received on social media and has vowed to 'work on' his behaviour.

Dejon wrote: "Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown me during my time on Love Island."

Dejon has spoken about after his Love Island experience. Picture: ITV

He continued: "It’s been such a rollercoaster, and while I’ve definitely had my fair share of hate, the amount of love and encouragement I’ve received has honestly been overwhelming In the best way.

"This whole experience has taught me so much about myself and what I stand for, how I react under pressure, and how to handle the highs and lows and see how I communicated wan’t always the best and is something I’m definitely going to work on.

"It was definitely a learning journey, and I’m grateful for every part of it.

"Above all, it was the summer of my life. I found love, made lifelong friendships, and experienced moment I’ll never forget.

"Thank you for riding this crazy wave with me, my supporters I see all your messages and they mean more than you could know I appreciate every single one of you."

Dejon and Meg's relationship was a focal point on Love Island. Picture: ITV

This comes after Dejon and Meg gave a candid exit interview, revealing they were going to prove everyone wrong and make their relationship last.

Meg told Love Island host Maya Jama: "Proving to everyone we are actually going to stay together! Spending time together and introducing one another to family and friends."

Dejon added: "I definitely want to have a conversation with her family, get to know them and have her meet my family so they can see the real us.

"A lot of the Islanders saw how genuine we were and I have no doubt it will be like that with our families.“After that, hopefully we can move in together as I can’t imagine not living with her.”

Meg and Dejon have been a controversial couple. Picture: ITV

However fans aren't as optimistic when it comes to Dejon and Meg going the distance, with many viewers taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss their relationship.

One user wrote: "Dejon probably fuming he didn't get the £25k cos now he gotta tolerate Meg for a few months on the outside to lock in them boohoo man endorsements. Poor Meg'

Another said: "Dejon tonight knowing he's not 25k richer and still going to have to pretend to like Meg for at least a couple of months"

While a third stated: "Meg and Dejon are the MOST insufferable couple I've ever seen on television. I said what I said"