Love Island's Dejon breaks silence on book 'Surviving Dejon' after his brother's sister publishes tell-all

11 August 2025, 11:36

Dejon has broken his silence after the release of Surviving Dejon
Dejon has broken his silence after the release of Surviving Dejon. Picture: TikTok/Niah Sienna

By Hope Wilson

After his brother's sister announced the release of her book 'Surviving Dejon', the Love Island star has given his verdict on the accusations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Dejon has broken his silence after his brother's sister wrote a tell-all book titled Surviving Dejon in which she branded him "narcissistic."

Last week fans were stunned when TikTok user Niah Sienna, revealed she had written a book discussing her relationship with the TV star, as well as making a number of allegations against Dejon.

However the Love Island favourite has now broken his silence on the story, taking to Instagram to give his opinion on what Niah has claimed.

Dejon began: "I’ve stayed quiet, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t affected me."

Dejon has received backlash online
Dejon has received backlash online. Picture: ITV

He continued: "I hold myself accountable for my communication and everyday I’m growing as a person, so thank you for those who see the good in me.

"I’m not just a character on an entertainment reality tv show I’m also a human being with real emotions, some of the stuff I’ve seen said about me has been hard to deal with and they are the furthest thing from the truth.

"I questioned why people would do these things and it was getting me nowhere as I couldn’t understand and is something I would never do to somebody else but what’s kept me grounded is movement.

"Running, training, pushing myself when everything in my head feels heavy. It clears my mind, helps me breathe, reminds me of who I am outside of the noise.

"If you’re struggling mentally, I get it. I really do. You don’t have to have it all figured out just find that one thing that brings you back to yourself and take it one step at a time 🏃🏾‍♂️❤️"

Dejjon left the villa with his girlfriend Meg
Dejjon left the villa with his girlfriend Meg. Picture: ITV

This comes after Niah announced her debut book on TikTok, after previously calling Dejon "manipulative" and slamming him after his appearance on Love Island.

Speaking about her novel, Niah wrote: "This book answers everything. Reasons why I spoke out. Why fear kept me silent for so long. How I lost everyone and everything I ever cared about."

She added: "It reveals the truth behind the rumours I never wanted to address. I need to tell my truth in the way that I feel in control. This is not for attention, creating this book was like therapy for me. I would never put my reputation on the line or lose the people I loved if I didn't have a powerful reason to finally speak."

Surviving Dejon has been released
Surviving Dejon has been released. Picture: TikTok/Niah Sienna

It looks like Dejon and his girlfriend Meg are hoping to put this and their Love Island backlash behind them and move on with their relationship in the outside world.

Speaking after exiting the villa, Dejon revealed what was next for the pair, saying: "I definitely want to have a conversation with her family, get to know them and have her meet my family so they can see the real us.

"A lot of the Islanders saw how genuine we were and I have no doubt it will be like that with our families. After that hopefully we can move in together as I can’t imagine not living with her."

Meg went on to add: "Proving to everyone we are actually going to stay together! Spending time together and introducing one another to family and friends."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Inside Toni and Cach's relationship after Love Island win

Inside Toni and Cach's relationship after Love Island win

Disney theory 'reveals' Inside Out's Riley appears in Toy Story

Disney theory 'reveals' Inside Out's Riley has main role in Toy Story

Fans are desperate to know if Harry and Shakira's rocky romance will last.

Are Love Island's Shakira and Harry still together?

Love Island star Dejon's brother's sister releases tell all book 'Surviving Dejon'

Love Island star Dejon's brother's sister releases tell all book 'Surviving Dejon'

Dejon said he takes "full accountability" for his actions.

Love Island's Dejon hits back at 'narcissist' claims after relative brands him 'manipulative'
Harry's mum Julia joked she 'disowned' him for his villa behaviour.

Love Island's Harry admits his mum didn't vote for him and Shakira to win final

Trending on Heart

There is a correct way to wash your socks

Expert reveals common laundry mistake almost everyone makes

Lifestyle

Millie Macintosh has clarified the timeline between her relationships with Hugo Taylor and Professor Green

Millie Mackintosh explains Hugo Taylor and Professor Green 'cross-over' mistake

Chad Michael Murray reveals real motivation behind taking 'heartthrob' roles

Chad Michael Murray reveals real motivation behind taking 'heartthrob' roles

The King is set to deliver a historic address next Friday.

King Charles to address the nation next week as Buckingham Palace releases statement

Royals

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home is airing this month

Ozzy Osbourne documentary date, channel and time revealed

The collectible keepsakes celebrate the iconic British comics.

Royal Mail celebrates Monty Python with special edition stamps featuring iconic scenes

Lifestyle

A new bombshell has been dropped in the Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton DNA saga

New bombshell claim in Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton DNA row revealed

Chris Hughes recalled the moment he told JoJo Siwa he had feelings for her.

Chris Hughes reveals sweet old-fashioned way he confessed his feelings for JoJo Siwa

The Freakier Friday soundtrack has been released

Freakier Friday soundtrack revealed as songs released

Fans questioned why Joe's son Harry wasn't present.

Stacey Solomon 'mum-shamed' for not taking stepson Harry on lavish family holiday

Nick Jonas has revealed the cute tradition he is keeping up

Nick Jonas reveals the sweet family tradition he's carrying on for daughter Malti

Kelsey's son Phoenix was 'born sleeping' earlier this year.

Kelsey Parker breaks silence on heartbreaking baby loss and reveals how she told her children
Fans are hoping for a Love Island 2025 reunion

Everything we know about the Love Island 2025 reunion so far

Dejon's brother's sister has broken her silence

Dejon's brother's sister labels Love Island star a 'narcissist' as she breaks silence

Myleene Klass posted a defiant statement on social media.

Myleene Klass reveals 'proof' her ex-husband 'cheated with celeb' as she vows to speak up

Yasmin has announced Miaow Miaow's death

Love Island's Yasmin announces devastating death of cat Miaow Miaow after cancer battle