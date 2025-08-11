Love Island's Dejon breaks silence on book 'Surviving Dejon' after his brother's sister publishes tell-all

After his brother's sister announced the release of her book 'Surviving Dejon', the Love Island star has given his verdict on the accusations.

Love Island star Dejon has broken his silence after his brother's sister wrote a tell-all book titled Surviving Dejon in which she branded him "narcissistic."

Last week fans were stunned when TikTok user Niah Sienna, revealed she had written a book discussing her relationship with the TV star, as well as making a number of allegations against Dejon.

However the Love Island favourite has now broken his silence on the story, taking to Instagram to give his opinion on what Niah has claimed.

Dejon began: "I’ve stayed quiet, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t affected me."

He continued: "I hold myself accountable for my communication and everyday I’m growing as a person, so thank you for those who see the good in me.

"I’m not just a character on an entertainment reality tv show I’m also a human being with real emotions, some of the stuff I’ve seen said about me has been hard to deal with and they are the furthest thing from the truth.

"I questioned why people would do these things and it was getting me nowhere as I couldn’t understand and is something I would never do to somebody else but what’s kept me grounded is movement.

"Running, training, pushing myself when everything in my head feels heavy. It clears my mind, helps me breathe, reminds me of who I am outside of the noise.

"If you’re struggling mentally, I get it. I really do. You don’t have to have it all figured out just find that one thing that brings you back to yourself and take it one step at a time 🏃🏾‍♂️❤️"

This comes after Niah announced her debut book on TikTok, after previously calling Dejon "manipulative" and slamming him after his appearance on Love Island.

Speaking about her novel, Niah wrote: "This book answers everything. Reasons why I spoke out. Why fear kept me silent for so long. How I lost everyone and everything I ever cared about."

She added: "It reveals the truth behind the rumours I never wanted to address. I need to tell my truth in the way that I feel in control. This is not for attention, creating this book was like therapy for me. I would never put my reputation on the line or lose the people I loved if I didn't have a powerful reason to finally speak."

It looks like Dejon and his girlfriend Meg are hoping to put this and their Love Island backlash behind them and move on with their relationship in the outside world.

Speaking after exiting the villa, Dejon revealed what was next for the pair, saying: "I definitely want to have a conversation with her family, get to know them and have her meet my family so they can see the real us.

"A lot of the Islanders saw how genuine we were and I have no doubt it will be like that with our families. After that hopefully we can move in together as I can’t imagine not living with her."

Meg went on to add: "Proving to everyone we are actually going to stay together! Spending time together and introducing one another to family and friends."