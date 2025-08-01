Love Island star Dejon's brother takes aim at Meg's sister in shocking video

1 August 2025, 10:53

Dejon's family have spoken out
Dejon's family have spoken out. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

It looks like Love Island's Dejon and Meg may have a tricky time merging their families after the villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island stars Dejon and Meg have had a tricky time in the villa so far and things became even messier during their family visit when their loved ones grilled the couple on their connection.

Whilst their fellow Islanders Toni, Shakira and Yasmin have strong opinions on their connection, Meg and Dejon have continued to explore their romance and made their relationship exclusive, confessing that they love each other.

After Dejon's sister previously claimed she wished he'd recoupled with Billykiss, it looks like the TV favourite's brother is not a fan of Meg and her family, taking to social media to air his opinions on them.

Isiah Noel-Williams, Dejon's brother, posted a TikTok video in which he said the Love Island star "picked a wrong family."

Meg and Dejon have become a polarising couple
Meg and Dejon have become a polarising couple. Picture: ITV

Referring to the family episode, Isiah stated: "Last night's episode? My brother's picked a wrong family. Meg's sister reminds me of…. what's her name, Miss Churchill from Matilda.

"The way she moves, the way she talks and that? Oh, hey, it's not it. That family, I'll be real - [scoffs]. No, it's not about that. I can't lie."

This isn't the first time Dejon's family have spoken out about his connection with Meg, as his sister Saint has also taken to social media to speak out about his time in the villa.

Dejon chose to couple up with Meg
Dejon chose to couple up with Meg. Picture: ITV

She said in a TikTok video: "No-one talk to me for the foreseeable future. I'm so disappointed, I'm so sad. I'm so sad. I'm so sad."After clarifying her brother's 'type on paper.;

"Clearly him and Meg have a good connection in the villa and he really likes her and she likes him and I’m happy for him. Like I said, whatever decision he makes I’m going to root for him, I’m here for him, I love him and I support him, I’ll welcome Meg into the family. But yeah."

They also spoke about Dejon's connection with Billykiss, revealing: "I love my brother and I'll support whatever decision he wants to make on Love Island but if he fumbles the bag with Billykiss.

"If he fumbles the bag with her, I'm going to have to stop watching the show. Im going to have to stop watching it. I support him in whatever decision he makes, but I'll be so upset. Everyone pray that he chooses Billykiss."

Billykiss and Dejon shared a connection
Billykiss and Dejon shared a connection. Picture: ITV

While Meg and Dejon have continued to be together, viewers have seen cracks emerge in their relationship after they got into an argument following a challenge.

During the game Dejon revealed he would couple up with Yas if he wasn't with Meg, leaving his partner fuming with his answer.

Fans will be able to see the fallout from the challenge in upcoming episodes.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Meg and Yas speak about Dejon

Love Island first look sees fiery Meg confront Yas about her connection with Dejon

Love Island snub as bombshell 'is not asked back' for series twist

Love Island snub as bombshell 'is not asked back' for series twist

An original couple has left Love Island

Love Island original couple dumped just days before final after surprise vote

The dumped Love Island couple appears to have been revealed

Love Island spoiler as dumped couple is accidentally revealed

Jeremy Clarkson is 'absolutely devastated'

Jeremy Clarkson 'absolutely devastated' as he shares shocking news from Diddly Squat Farm

Love Island star accused of 'breaking show rule' as fans fume

Love Island star accused of 'breaking show rule' as fans fume

Trending on Heart

Linsday Lohan is having so much fun with fashion on her Freakier Friday press tour.

Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic Freaky Friday outfit with lookalike dress

The pop star, 44, said he was "shocked" to discover he had Lyme disease.

Justin Timberlake reveals he's battling Lyme disease in heartbreaking health update

A Hollywood A-lister has shaved off his beard

Hollywood star looks unrecognisable after shaving beard in dramatic new look

One couple has left the Love Island villa

Love Island first look teases which couple is dumped after public vote

Fans believe they know who has been dumped from the Love Island villa

Love Island fans 'work out' who has been dumped after shock public vote

Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have sparked dating rumours

Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dating? Relationship rumours explained

One couple has left the Love Island villa

Two Love Island stars dumped from the villa after shock vote

An argument erupts between Shakira and Meg

Love Island first look sees an explosive row break out between Shakira and Meg

Ozzy Osbourne's family attended his funeral procession

Ozzy Osbourne funeral pictures as family, celebrity friends and fans pay tribute

Ozzy Osbourne has been laid to rest in the grounds of his Buckinghamshire home.

Where is Ozzy Osbourne buried? Black Sabbath rocker's final resting place revealed

All Love Island dumped stars to return to villa in shock twist

All Love Island dumped stars to return to villa in shock twist

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty shocked fans with their intention to divorce

Why did Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty split? Real reason for break-up revealed

Myleene said she caught her ex-husband 'cheating' in the family home.

Myleene Klass 'caught ex-husband cheating' with a famous celebrity at her birthday party

Love Island stars Emily and Ciaran are said to be dating

Love Island's Emily 'dating' 2024 winner Ciaran after villa dumping

Toni has been reaping the benefits of treating her natural lashes with a highly-popular serum

Love Island's Toni reveals £30 secret behind natural long lashes