Love Island star Dejon's brother takes aim at Meg's sister in shocking video
1 August 2025, 10:53
It looks like Love Island's Dejon and Meg may have a tricky time merging their families after the villa.
Love Island stars Dejon and Meg have had a tricky time in the villa so far and things became even messier during their family visit when their loved ones grilled the couple on their connection.
Whilst their fellow Islanders Toni, Shakira and Yasmin have strong opinions on their connection, Meg and Dejon have continued to explore their romance and made their relationship exclusive, confessing that they love each other.
After Dejon's sister previously claimed she wished he'd recoupled with Billykiss, it looks like the TV favourite's brother is not a fan of Meg and her family, taking to social media to air his opinions on them.
Isiah Noel-Williams, Dejon's brother, posted a TikTok video in which he said the Love Island star "picked a wrong family."
Referring to the family episode, Isiah stated: "Last night's episode? My brother's picked a wrong family. Meg's sister reminds me of…. what's her name, Miss Churchill from Matilda.
"The way she moves, the way she talks and that? Oh, hey, it's not it. That family, I'll be real - [scoffs]. No, it's not about that. I can't lie."
This isn't the first time Dejon's family have spoken out about his connection with Meg, as his sister Saint has also taken to social media to speak out about his time in the villa.
She said in a TikTok video: "No-one talk to me for the foreseeable future. I'm so disappointed, I'm so sad. I'm so sad. I'm so sad."After clarifying her brother's 'type on paper.;
"Clearly him and Meg have a good connection in the villa and he really likes her and she likes him and I’m happy for him. Like I said, whatever decision he makes I’m going to root for him, I’m here for him, I love him and I support him, I’ll welcome Meg into the family. But yeah."
They also spoke about Dejon's connection with Billykiss, revealing: "I love my brother and I'll support whatever decision he wants to make on Love Island but if he fumbles the bag with Billykiss.
"If he fumbles the bag with her, I'm going to have to stop watching the show. Im going to have to stop watching it. I support him in whatever decision he makes, but I'll be so upset. Everyone pray that he chooses Billykiss."
While Meg and Dejon have continued to be together, viewers have seen cracks emerge in their relationship after they got into an argument following a challenge.
During the game Dejon revealed he would couple up with Yas if he wasn't with Meg, leaving his partner fuming with his answer.
Fans will be able to see the fallout from the challenge in upcoming episodes.
