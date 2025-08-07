Dejon's brother's sister labels Love Island star a 'narcissist' as she breaks silence

7 August 2025, 12:25

Dejon's brother's sister has broken her silence
Dejon's brother's sister has broken her silence. Picture: ITV / Niah Papaya - TikTok
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island star Dejon has faced backlash due to his behaviour in the villa - and now even a family member is speaking out about him.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 may have ended, but the drama surrounding the cast certainly hasn't as one of the most controversial characters of series 12 - Dejon - comes under fire yet again. The only difference is this time it's a family member.

Dejon and girlfriend Meg were voted off the show just a day before the Love Island final, and the star has since been attempting to salvage his reputation, after he was labelled a 'game-player' by viewers.

Something that is not helping this reputation is his brother's sister's TikTok videos about him, where she has branded him "manipulative" and "a narcissist".

Niah, who is not related to Dejon by blood, shared a video on her social media following his exit, explaining that she has known what her brother's brother is really like, but that no one listened to her.

Love Island's Meg and Dejon were the last couple to be dumped from the villa ahead of the final
Love Island's Meg and Dejon were the last couple to be dumped from the villa ahead of the final. Picture: itv

Speaking in an explosive video, Niah said: "You guys don't know anything and because I haven't really explained much. So, Dejon is a narcissist, he's manipulative. I've been telling everyone this for the past 10 years now. But no one believed me. And it's just crazy now that the whole of the UK can see what I've been trying to explain to people for so long."

She went on: "And I didn't want to speak out on this. That's why I haven't made any videos directly explaining anything about him because I know that it can affect my family in a bad way. And I do completely understand if they are upset with me for this post...

"One thing I will say is, I knew from the beginning, from the first episode I knew exactly what was going to go down. It's just a shame because I don't want him to be seen like this. But I genuinely don't think that he sees that he's a narcissist, you know?"

In another video, Niah revealed that her first TikTok video had caused several members of her family to reach out to her and request that she take the original video down. Dejon, on the other hand, has not directed her directly.

"So, yeah, that clearly isn't a coincidence," Niah said speaking on the messages: "At first, I did consider taking it down, but then I realised why would I take something down when I strongly believe in everything that I said?"

Dejon's mum, Demelza, and his sister, Gene, entered the villa during the series
Dejon's mum, Demelza, and his sister, Gene, entered the villa during the series. Picture: itv

She also explained her connection to Dejon, explaining that they do not share any parents but that her brother happens to be his brother.

"I feel like some of you guys are still completely confused, so I just wanted to clarify a couple of things," Niah said: "I have a completely different mom and different dad biologically to Dejon. Dejon has a mum and a dad that does not share any blood with me."

She went on: "We also don't have the relation of step-siblings, because a step-sibling is someone who's one of their parents is married to one of the other person's parent, and our parents are not married."

