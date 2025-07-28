Love Island's Dejon gets grilled by mum and sister over behaviour

By Alice Dear

Dejon's mum and sister enter the Love Island villa ahead of the final, but they're not impressed with some of his behaviour in the villa.

Love Island's family visits will take place over Monday and Tuesday's episodes (July 28 and July 29) and will see Dejon get a grilling from his mum and sister as they enter the villa.

Dejon, who is now officially boyfriend and girlfriend with Meg, has become a controversial character in the Love Island villa due to his continual flirting and alleged 'game plan.'

More recently, he came under fire for blaming Love Island girls Shakira, Yasmin and Toni for his bad reputation with the public, a conversation which came out during The Grafties.

Now, Dejon's mum, Demelza, and his sister, Gene, have entered the villa and have delivered some home truths which he doesn't appear to want to hear.

Dejon's mum, Demelza, and his sister, Gene, have entered the villa and have delivered some home truths. Picture: itv

Speaking to Dejon about his behaviour in the villa, Demelza told her son: “In the beginning it was like you had verbal diarrhoea. No mother needs to hear about your threesomes and how much you looooooove sex. I just wanted to go, ‘Shut up!’”

Sharing the feelings of man Love Island viewers, Dejon's mum added: “You’re a big flirt, didn’t know that.”

Appearing to not take this feedback well, Dejon asks them: "You lot just come in to cook me or what?”

His sister, Gene, tells him: “We’ve been watching you for the last how many weeks - you need this feedback!”

Meg met Dejon's sister and mum in the Love Island villa. Picture: itv

Meanwhile, Meg's mum and sister, Nathalie and Paige, are also in the villa to share their thoughts on what they have been watching, especially her relationship with Dejon.

Paige asks her: “You let him get away with a lot though, why?”

Meg later asks them: “Does everyone like D or just wary of him?” but we'll have to wait for tonight episode to find out their response.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm tonight.