Love Island's Dejon's sister begs him to dump Meg and recouple with Billykiss

4 July 2025, 15:49

Dejon's sister wants him to break things off with Meg.
Dejon's sister wants him to break things off with Meg. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Dejon's sister Saint threatened to boycott the show if her brother didn't dump his Love Island 'girl' Meg.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Dejon's sister has begged her brother to dump his on-screen partner Meg and couple up with new bombshell Billykiss instead.

The reality star's sibling, Saint, took to TikTok to share her thoughts on the 26-year-old's romance with 'his Meg' and made it clear which girl she'd prefer him to bring home.

In fact, she was so desperate for the personal trainer to break things off with the payroll specialist, 25, that she told her followers she would boycott the ITV show if the couple stayed together.

Rooting for a fresh romance with Billykiss, 28, Saint admitted she was gutted her 'prayers were not answered' when her brother didn't choose to recouple with the Irish beauty this week.

Taking to social media to rant about the shock twist, in which the full-time content creator was stolen by Conor, Saint shook her head as she said: "No-one talk to me for the foreseeable future. I'm so disappointed, I'm so sad. I'm so sad. I'm so sad."

After clarifying her brother's 'type on paper', she added: "Clearly him and Meg have a good connection in the villa and he really likes her and she likes him and I’m happy for him.

"Like I said, whatever decision he makes I’m going to root for him, I’m here for him, I love him and I support him, I’ll welcome Meg into the family. But yeah."

Dejon immediately hit it off with bombshell Billykiss.
Dejon immediately hit it off with bombshell Billykiss. Picture: ITV

Before the scenes aired that confirmed Dejon was sticking with Meg, a second video on the platform showed Saint hoping love would blossom for her brother and Billykiss.

Warning him not to mess things up, she said: "I love my brother and I'll support whatever decision he wants to make on Love Island but if he fumbles the bag with Billykiss.

"If he fumbles the bag with her, I'm going to have to stop watching the show. Im going to have to stop watching it.

"I support him in whatever decision he makes, but I'll be so upset.

"Everyone pray that he chooses Billykiss."

Sparks flew between the pair during their date.
Sparks flew between the pair during their date. Picture: ITV

Dejon has been at the centre of the drama on more than one occasion during this year's explosive show.

At the start of the series, he was caught flirting up a storm with bombshell Malisha behind his partner's back, almost destroying his relationship with Meg.

The fitness fanatic managed to salvage his original romance but had his heard turned once more when he was chosen for a sleepover by Caprice.

The couple kissed during a game of truth or dare, which he rated 10/10, but while he admitted he fancied her, he decided to stay with Meg.

Meg has been branded 'controlling' by viewers.
Meg has been branded 'controlling' by viewers. Picture: ITV

Days later, Billykiss entered the villa and caused a storm when she also made a play for Dejon.

Meg was left furious thinking 'her man' was going to be 'stolen' from her, causing viewers to brand her behaviour 'controlling'.

But in dramatic scenes on Thursday night, Dejon clarified that he wanted to stick with Meg – no doubt disappointing his sister again.

Billykiss said to Dejon: "You say you’re open then when she’s not around you don’t act like you’re closed."

With Dejon replying: "I don't care about any of your opinions, I know what I want and that's Meg."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Harry and Helena talk things through in the Hideaway

Love Island first look sees Helena and Harry sneak off to the hideaway

Michael Madsen appeared in videos for Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Rita Ora and others

Michael Madsen: The unexpected music video icon

Megan confessed she already knew Conor before Love Island.

Love Island's Megan reveals she knew Conor before entering villa in shock admission

The love triangle between Helena, Harry and Shakira reaches a climax

Love Island first look: Helena invites Harry to the hideaway

Love Island has reportedly been hit with a massive 1138 Ofcom complaints

Love Island hit with 1,138 Ofcom complaints over 'bullying and misogyny'

Billykiss is said to have once been in a relationship with Dami

Love Island star Billykiss's secret relationship with Dami Hope revealed

Trending on Heart

David Corenswet received advice from Henry Cavill

Superman star David Corenswet reveals sweet advice Henry Cavill gave him after taking over role
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Every celebrity in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Jenson Button and Amanda Holden took part in the Heart Grand Prix!

Amanda Holden takes on Jenson Button in the Heart Breakfast Grand Prix!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced their split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce split in heartbreaking statement

Emma Kenny has given birth to her fourth child at the age of 52-years-old

This Morning's Emma Kenny, 52, gives birth following family tragedy

Drinking orange or apple juice can be dangerous to your health.

Why you should never drink orange juice in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Dick Van Dyke was forced to cancel an appearance due to illness.

Dick Van Dyke's wife issues health update after actor pulls out of event

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Lisa Hogan updated fans on the tiny piglet's fate.

Clarkson's Farm star shares shocking update on micro pig Richard Ham

Shakira and Harry have a heated discussion on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Shakira confront Harry and Helena over their secret whisper

Rising to fame with her Grammy-winning album Back to Black, she became as well known for her turbulent personal life as for her extraordinary talent.

Amy Winehouse facts: Singer's family, husband, songs and death explained

Best known as the lead singer of Maroon 5, Adam Levine has delivered a steady stream of radio hits since the early 2000s

Adam Levine facts: Maroon 5 singer's age, wife, kids, height, net worth and career explained
Britney Spears isn't just the princess of pop—she's a cultural icon whose impact spans decades, headlines, and hit singles.

Britney Spears facts: Singer's conservatorship, husband, kids, net worth, songs and more explained
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have broken up

Real reason Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split revealed

Who is Barbora Krejcikova?

Barbora Krejcikova's age, net worth, height, partner and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Ariana Grande has become one of the defining pop stars of the 21st century.

Ariana Grande facts: Singer's relationships, songs, net worth, age, height and more