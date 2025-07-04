Love Island's Dejon's sister begs him to dump Meg and recouple with Billykiss

Dejon's sister wants him to break things off with Meg. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Dejon's sister Saint threatened to boycott the show if her brother didn't dump his Love Island 'girl' Meg.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island star Dejon's sister has begged her brother to dump his on-screen partner Meg and couple up with new bombshell Billykiss instead.

The reality star's sibling, Saint, took to TikTok to share her thoughts on the 26-year-old's romance with 'his Meg' and made it clear which girl she'd prefer him to bring home.

In fact, she was so desperate for the personal trainer to break things off with the payroll specialist, 25, that she told her followers she would boycott the ITV show if the couple stayed together.

Rooting for a fresh romance with Billykiss, 28, Saint admitted she was gutted her 'prayers were not answered' when her brother didn't choose to recouple with the Irish beauty this week.

Taking to social media to rant about the shock twist, in which the full-time content creator was stolen by Conor, Saint shook her head as she said: "No-one talk to me for the foreseeable future. I'm so disappointed, I'm so sad. I'm so sad. I'm so sad."

After clarifying her brother's 'type on paper', she added: "Clearly him and Meg have a good connection in the villa and he really likes her and she likes him and I’m happy for him.

"Like I said, whatever decision he makes I’m going to root for him, I’m here for him, I love him and I support him, I’ll welcome Meg into the family. But yeah."

Read more: Love Island first look sees Helena and Harry sneak off to the hideaway

Dejon immediately hit it off with bombshell Billykiss. Picture: ITV

Before the scenes aired that confirmed Dejon was sticking with Meg, a second video on the platform showed Saint hoping love would blossom for her brother and Billykiss.

Warning him not to mess things up, she said: "I love my brother and I'll support whatever decision he wants to make on Love Island but if he fumbles the bag with Billykiss.

"If he fumbles the bag with her, I'm going to have to stop watching the show. Im going to have to stop watching it.

"I support him in whatever decision he makes, but I'll be so upset.

"Everyone pray that he chooses Billykiss."

Sparks flew between the pair during their date. Picture: ITV

Dejon has been at the centre of the drama on more than one occasion during this year's explosive show.

At the start of the series, he was caught flirting up a storm with bombshell Malisha behind his partner's back, almost destroying his relationship with Meg.

The fitness fanatic managed to salvage his original romance but had his heard turned once more when he was chosen for a sleepover by Caprice.

The couple kissed during a game of truth or dare, which he rated 10/10, but while he admitted he fancied her, he decided to stay with Meg.

Meg has been branded 'controlling' by viewers. Picture: ITV

Days later, Billykiss entered the villa and caused a storm when she also made a play for Dejon.

Meg was left furious thinking 'her man' was going to be 'stolen' from her, causing viewers to brand her behaviour 'controlling'.

But in dramatic scenes on Thursday night, Dejon clarified that he wanted to stick with Meg – no doubt disappointing his sister again.

Billykiss said to Dejon: "You say you’re open then when she’s not around you don’t act like you’re closed."

With Dejon replying: "I don't care about any of your opinions, I know what I want and that's Meg."