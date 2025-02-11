Love Island's Luca Bish and Harriett Blackmore's secret connection unveiled

Harriett Blackmore and Luca Bish have a connection outside of the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

How do All Stars contestants Luca Bish and Harriet Blackmore know one another?

Love Island All Stars is getting ready to finish but that's not before we see another round of drama, dumpings and fall outs and this time around, it's coming from Luca Bish and Harriet Blackmore's corner.

After competing in the 'To Be Honest' game, islanders all managed to aggravate one another in some sort of way but for Harriett, she was particularly upset with Luca, and viewers of the popular TV show couldn't understand why.

Upset that Grace Jackson's partner didn't have her back in the game, she pulled him aside and said: "You just don't look out for me the way I would look out for you. As a friend I would look out for you more. I feel like you deliberately put yourself in situations where people are talking bad about me."

In response, Luca replied: "I wouldn't have to defend you if you didn't put yourself in these situations. You shouldn't say to someone shut your f mouth."

Harriett Blackmore confronted Luca Bish about his behaviour towards her. Picture: ITV2

So why was Harriett so annoyed at Luca? And do they know each other on the outside of the villa? Well it turns out, they've known one another longer than anyone.

In a Q&A on Harriett's Instagram page, one fan asked: "How long have Harriett and Luca known each other and how?"

To which the person running her account replied: "Guys… H & @lucabish have been friends since they were fresh out of the womb. They will be for sure double dating as soon as they are out.”

Luca Bish is in a couple with Grace Jackson who is also Harriett Blackmore's best friend. Picture: ITV2

Luca and Harriett are both from Brighton but their long friendship hasn't been something they've shown us on Love Island All Stars 2025.

Their fall out came after Harriett told Casey O'Gorman to "shut your f***ing mouth," following the game where he said she and Ronnie Vint could have rekindled their romance on the outside rather than coming back on the show.

Luca is currently in a couple with Harriett's best friend Grace so here's hoping they can work things out.

Watch Love Island All Stars overnight at 9pm on ITV2.