Dumped Love Island All Stars to make dramatic return in shock final week twist

11 February 2025, 11:42

Love Island All Stars will see a twist on the final week
Love Island All Stars will see a twist on the final week. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Fans of Love Island All Stars will see some of their favourite Islanders return for a special episode.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars will see the dumped Islanders return to the villa to confront their fellow stars in a dramatic showdown.

As we make our way to the final week of the series, Love Island is following it's tradition of bringing back previous contestants to surprise their current Islanders.

A source told The Sun: "The islanders will get a shock when stars from this series make a return to the villa to confront them over scores they have to settle."

They continued: "They’ve been told not to hold back, so whether it’s an islander who’s upset they got dumped by a bombshell or someone with a rivalry in the villa, they’ll be VERY honest about their feelings."

The Love Island cast will reunite
The Love Island cast will reunite. Picture: ITV

While the list of who is coming back to the show has not been confirmed, the possible cast returning could include India Reynolds, Scott Thomas, Kaz Crossley, Montel McKenzie, Samie Elishi, Danielle Sellers and the recently dumped Tina Stinnes and Chuggs.

It also isn't clear what the reality favourites will being doing in the villa, however in years before they have been asked to vote for who they think are the least compatible couples.

The 2024 series saw Arabella Chi and Adam Maxted dumped from the island after they received the most votes from their fellow cast members.

Harriett Blackmore is hoping to remain in the Love Island villa
Harriett Blackmore is hoping to remain in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Whilst some of the 2025 All Star relationships are still going strong, unfortunately the same can't be said for Marcel Somerville and Olivia Hawkins who have already called it quits.

Speaking about their break-up to The Mirror's The Bombshell Briefing podcast: "So after we left the villa, me and Liv got to know each other over six or seven days in total and you leave the villa together and people are expectin. g and hoping it's going to turn into something more."

Marcel added: "There was pressure to try and make something work but we both said, 'Let's not put pressure on our situation. Let's just be friends.' Because we are really good friends, we've got a really good bond."

Olivia Hawkins and Marcel Somerville have split
Olivia Hawkins and Marcel Somerville have split. Picture: ITV

He continued: "We spent a lot of time in there, we still talk all the time. We just decided that it was best not to put pressure on our situation. We might still meet up and go to the football but we're not going to create a situation where we're together and the pressure of that when it doesn't need to be that just yet.

"We're just seeing how things go, just because I have so much going on in my personal life. For me, it's a situation of right person, wrong time. It's a situation of wanting focus on things I want to get sorted out first before I dive into another relationship and put more pressure onto life."

Marcel Sommerville and Olivia Hawkins coupled up on Love Island All Stars
Marcel Sommerville and Olivia Hawkins coupled up on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Olivia also spoke out regarding their relationship, telling People: "We did really get on in the villa.But [we] didn't have enough time together in there before we got thrown out into the limelight."

She add: "We still speak every day, but I think we've just agreed that it's more of a friendship."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is in Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island All Stars cast 2025: Full line up and their show history revealed

Linda found out about Pauline's dementia diagnosis three years ago.

Linda Robson reveals Pauline Quirke 'doesn't remember me or her kids' in heartbreaking dementia update
Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up

Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

Harriett Blackmore and Luca Bish have a connection outside of the Love Island villa

Love Island's Luca Bish and Harriett Blackmore's secret connection unveiled

Andrea McLean collapsed before being rushed to hospital

Loose Women star Andrea McLean rushed to hospital with severe pneumonia and sepsis after collapsing at home
Love Island All Stars is taking over our winter TV watching

When does Love Island All Stars 2025 finish?

Trending on Heart

Stack of pancakes plus somone flipping one in a pan

When is Pancake Day 2025? Shrove Tuesday facts you need to know

Lifestyle

Beyoncé announces her UK tour

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tour 2025: UK dates, venues, tickets and prices revealed

Robbie Williams is going on an exciting tour across UK and Europe in 2025

Robbie Williams Live 2025 tour: Tickets, prices, support acts and venues

Peter Kay has backed his decision to remove three hecklers from a recent show.

Peter Kay defends decision to kick hecklers out of comedy gig for 'spoiling show'

Love Island All Stars has seen a number of people leave the villa

Who left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders revealed

Lady Gaga has released the music video for Abracadabra

Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra': Song lyrics and video explained as Mayhem album release date confirmed
As MAFS Australia kicks off Down Under, can we watch it here in the UK?

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

Married at First Sight

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Inside Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with partner, kids and growing net worth
Colin Farrell almost joined Boyzone

Colin Farrell cringes at "terrible" Boyzone audition where he almost joined the band

Kaleb Cooper and his partner Taya are expecting their third child together

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper reveals his partner is pregnant with their third child

Craig David has been on the music scene since 2000

Craig David facts: Age, where he's from, girlfriend and top songs revealed

Marti Pellow is the former frontman of Wet Wet Wet.

Marti Pellow facts: Singer's age, real name, net worth, wife and kids revealed

Is Colin Firth is back for the fourth Bridget Jones film?

Is Colin Firth in Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy?

Serena Williams came to Taylor Swift's defence

Serena Williams defends Taylor Swift after she's booed at the Super Bowl 2025

Lady Gaga performed an emotional ballad at the Superbowl

Lady Gaga leaves fans in tears as she delivers emotional Super Bowl 2025 performance

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer