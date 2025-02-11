Dumped Love Island All Stars to make dramatic return in shock final week twist

Love Island All Stars will see a twist on the final week. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Fans of Love Island All Stars will see some of their favourite Islanders return for a special episode.

Love Island All Stars will see the dumped Islanders return to the villa to confront their fellow stars in a dramatic showdown.

As we make our way to the final week of the series, Love Island is following it's tradition of bringing back previous contestants to surprise their current Islanders.

A source told The Sun: "The islanders will get a shock when stars from this series make a return to the villa to confront them over scores they have to settle."

They continued: "They’ve been told not to hold back, so whether it’s an islander who’s upset they got dumped by a bombshell or someone with a rivalry in the villa, they’ll be VERY honest about their feelings."

The Love Island cast will reunite. Picture: ITV

While the list of who is coming back to the show has not been confirmed, the possible cast returning could include India Reynolds, Scott Thomas, Kaz Crossley, Montel McKenzie, Samie Elishi, Danielle Sellers and the recently dumped Tina Stinnes and Chuggs.

It also isn't clear what the reality favourites will being doing in the villa, however in years before they have been asked to vote for who they think are the least compatible couples.

The 2024 series saw Arabella Chi and Adam Maxted dumped from the island after they received the most votes from their fellow cast members.

Harriett Blackmore is hoping to remain in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Whilst some of the 2025 All Star relationships are still going strong, unfortunately the same can't be said for Marcel Somerville and Olivia Hawkins who have already called it quits.

Speaking about their break-up to The Mirror's The Bombshell Briefing podcast: "So after we left the villa, me and Liv got to know each other over six or seven days in total and you leave the villa together and people are expectin. g and hoping it's going to turn into something more."

Marcel added: "There was pressure to try and make something work but we both said, 'Let's not put pressure on our situation. Let's just be friends.' Because we are really good friends, we've got a really good bond."

Olivia Hawkins and Marcel Somerville have split. Picture: ITV

He continued: "We spent a lot of time in there, we still talk all the time. We just decided that it was best not to put pressure on our situation. We might still meet up and go to the football but we're not going to create a situation where we're together and the pressure of that when it doesn't need to be that just yet.

"We're just seeing how things go, just because I have so much going on in my personal life. For me, it's a situation of right person, wrong time. It's a situation of wanting focus on things I want to get sorted out first before I dive into another relationship and put more pressure onto life."

Marcel Sommerville and Olivia Hawkins coupled up on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Olivia also spoke out regarding their relationship, telling People: "We did really get on in the villa.But [we] didn't have enough time together in there before we got thrown out into the limelight."

She add: "We still speak every day, but I think we've just agreed that it's more of a friendship."