Love Island star dumped in dramatic twist leaving Islanders stunned

Someone has been dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Another star has been evicted from the Love Island villa, leaving their fellow castmates in shock.

Love Island has seen one of it's most dramatic dumpings as one Islander has left the villa in a secret eviction.

Just days after Lucy, Tommy, Ben and Andrada exited the show, the Islanders have been left shocked after another one of them was dumped in a surprise elimination.

A source told The Sun: "The way this dumping played out was truly savage. It was absolutely shocking."

They continued: "This Islander has been integral to the series - they’ll be talked about for years - and so to lose them was a massive moment for bosses and will be the same for viewers. The scenes will play out over the next few episodes.”

This comes amid relationship changes after a dramatic recoupling earlier this week altered the dynamic of the villa.

The Islanders were stunned when Toni chose to couple up with Harrison rather than Cash, leaving him and Lauren in need of finding a new connection.

However in a first look for Thursday July 17, viewers can see that relations between Lauren and Harrison may not be over, as they are caught flirting in bathroom by Toni.

Toni and Harrison are going through a rough patch. Picture: ITV

However they aren't the only pair flirting outwith their couple, as Harry and Emma appear to be growing closer.

In scenes set to air this evening, Harry teasingly asks his ex: "Would you have gone to the Hideaway with me last night?"

With Emma going on to comment on his relationship with Helena, saying: "I don’t think people see you and her as the real deal… no one really sees you as end game or that you’re going to work on the outside.

"Everyone thinks you’ve taken the path of least resistance because perhaps you don’t feel like you can step up to the ones you really want."

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.