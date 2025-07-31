Love Island fans 'work out' who has been dumped after shock public vote

31 July 2025, 09:29

Fans believe they know who has been dumped from the Love Island villa
Fans believe they know who has been dumped from the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Two Love Island stars have been dumped from the villa and viewers are certain they know who has left.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island fans are convinced they know who has been dumped from the villa after the public were asked to vote for their favourite couple.

Last night viewers watched as the show teased there would be a dumping in the next episode, with all of the couples at risk of being evicted.

However eagle-eyed fans are certain they know which unlucky pair have left the villa, as Meg and Dejon, Toni and Cach, Shakira and Harry, Ty and Angel, Megan and Conor, Blu and Helena, and Yas and Jamie waited to hear their fate.

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, viewers aired their opinions, with many coming to the same conclusion.

Two people have been dumped from Love Island
Two people have been dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

Lots of viewers believe Blu and Helena will be dumped, as they are the only non-romantic couple in the villa after Helena's ex Harry chose to couple up with Shakira, meaning she and Blu were forced to recouple together.

One user wrote on X: "Blu getting dumped tomorrow"

Another added: "Blu dumped again"

While a third stated: "So we don't get to see blu dumped tonight"

Fans believe Helena and Blu have been dumped
Fans believe Helena and Blu have been dumped. Picture: ITV

This comes after it was claimed one original Islander had been dumped, with the pair leaving the villa on Tuesday evening.

Sources told The Sun: "We’re at the pointy end of the competition now so viewer opinion matters more and more.

"Not even OGs are safe now. This pair were one of the standouts from Meet The Parents and fans had opinions on how that went down.

"It’s been a dramatic series and ITV2 bosses don’t plan to let things become stale at this stage."

Blu's bombshell return has been controversial
Blu's bombshell return has been controversial. Picture: ITV

However this isn't the only drama fans will see this week, as it is believed all of the dumped Islanders will return to the villa to deliver some home truths to their fellow castmates.

An insider told The Sun: "The entire cast will be returning to the villa this week - just like the ‘jury’ in All Stars earlier this year.

"They’ll come face to face with the stars who dumped them, and in some cases, have slagged them off live on TV!"

