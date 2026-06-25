Dumped Islanders are all breaking their silence on the same 'difficult' Love Island 2026 star

One 2026 Islander has been slammed by her ex co-stars for having an 'ego'. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Former 2026 Love Island stars have accused this current Islander of not being in the villa for the right reasons – but who is rubbing everyone up the wrong way?

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Love Island 2026 has seen frosty rifts and heated rows right from the start, but there's one star in particular who is getting a bad reputation for herself this year.

While friction between this 'diva' and the rest of the villa isn't that noticeable on camera, a string of dumped Islanders have shared some pretty negative opinions about her during exit interviews.

She's been described as 'frosty', 'difficult' and 'not a girls' girl' in recent weeks by former contestants who also think she has an 'ego' and 'likes to play up to the cameras'.

In fact, three different Love Islanders slated the girl when they were quizzed about their experience on the show.

Axed contestants said this Love Island girl was 'playing up for the cameras'. Picture: ITV

So who is stirring up trouble and rubbing people up the wrong way? Turns out Priya Jaswal is the Islander receiving some unfavourable comments.

When bombshell Namibia Rosa was dumped from series 13, she appeared on Love Island: The Debrief to chat about her time in Mallorca.

That's when co-host Toni Laites asked her who was the 'least welcoming' when she arrived in the villa, to which Nibs replied: "Girls wise. Everyone was welcoming, but a vibe I didn’t really get off anyone.

"I would probably say maybe Priya a little bit and maybe Robyn a little bit. I’m not going to lie."

Explaining that "all the girls were fuming" when she arrived, Namibia admitted it was "hard" to spark up new friendships as everybody else was already in a clique.

"So I was like, I hear it, if you don’t want to welcome me with open arms," she continued.

Priya Jaswal is causing friction in the villa as apparently she's 'not a girls' girl'. Picture: ITV

Another Islander unimpressed by Priya's behaviour was Robyn Langton, who hinted that the Surrey-born star was a "super fan" of the show with disingenuous intentions.

Also talking on The Debrief, she explained: "I like her as a person. She’s a lovely girl, we really did get on. But I genuinely do really think you can spot the people who aren’t in it for the right reasons.

"Even with the most recent episodes, she’s now jumping from boy to boy. I get that’s what you’ve got to do in there, but I think she needs to stay in her lane now. She wants a bit of everyone."

The Scouse DJ was then asked if Priya was "doing too much", adding: "I think she knows there are cameras.

"Listen, nothing against her, if that’s your vibe you do you. But I don’t know if I would say she’s in there for the right reasons. I do think it’s giving super fan vibes."

Ex-Islander Victoria said she 'wouldn't even call her a friend'. Picture: ITV

But perhaps the most harsh comments that came from a former Islander were bombshell Victoria Onanusi's.

When she was interviewed on the same show during her exit chat, co-host Yasmin Pettet said she had noticed the girls "weren't vibing" with Priya and asked why that might be.

Victoria said: "Priya says she’s a girls’ girl, but she’s not really 100 per cent a girls’ girl.

"Like, I like her but I wouldn’t call her my best friend, or my friend or anything."