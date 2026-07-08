Dumped Love Islander reveals the vainest 2026 star in the villa

One former Islander has exposed the 'most vain' 2026 cast member. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

One ex-Islander has dished the dirt on the Love Island star with the biggest ego – and explained exactly why they snagged the top spot.

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One of this year's Love Island stars has exposed the most vain cast member in the 2026 villa – and although her answer might shock you, it definitely won't surprise you.

Dumped contestant Namibia Rosa, 25, has been spilling the tea on all sorts of gossip since exiting series 13 and fans have been lapping up her insider secrets.

She's already called out co-star Priya Jaswal for 'signing up to the show for fame' and has opened up about her failed romance with Aidan Murphy in a string of juicy interviews.

Now, the stunning ex-Islander from Leeds has revealed who she thinks has the biggest ego and 'loves themselves' more than anyone else in the cast.

Namibia spilled the Love Island tea during a recent podcast interview. Picture: YouTube/SnatchedbyWill

During an appearance on hit podcast Spill With Will, Nibs was asked to name and shame the most vain person inside the villa.

After a pause, she smiled as she explained: "Lorenzo. That man loves himself."

We could have guessed the Italian hunk, 28, took his self-care very seriously just by the way he operated on-screen.

Our initial thought was that she would pick a girl with all the stunning women who have featured on this year's roster.

Casa Amor bombshell Charleen Murphy underwent a huge beauty transformation before signing up, but she entered just after the northerner left.

And Tina Rad was almost unrecognisable before TV fame, but maybe Namibia's mind wasn't on the Geordie reality star after being blanked by her over Aidan.

Namibia named Lorenzo as the 'most vain' Love Island star this year. Picture: ITV

Of everyone she could have landed on, Lorenzo Alessi's name seemed pretty random until she explained why.

"He’s got a 10-step skincare routine," she laughed as she dished on his every day rituals.

And he took it very seriously, according to Namibia, who also spilled on the fact that he liked to cream and preen himself late into the night.

"He was always the last to get into bed. He was putting like Aidan and stuff onto it. Yeah. He uses like 10 different things.

"I think he used a Korean serum, cleanser, toner, eye patches, cream... I was like, come on, get to bed mate."

Namibia exposes villa secrets, Casa Amor and Tina drama | Spill With Will

The ex-Islander did agree with host Will that her former co-star's skin looked "amazing for a guy" so maybe it was all worth it.

But she couldn't help but point out Lorenzo's personality was "something else" as she joked about his unique ways.