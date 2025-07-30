All Love Island dumped stars to return to villa in shock twist

30 July 2025, 13:10

All Love Island dumped stars to return to villa in shock twist
All Love Island dumped stars to return to villa in shock twist. Picture: itv
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island's dumped contestants are set to return to the villa for the final week of the series - but what drama will they bring?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 has been full of twists and turns, and while we may be in the final week of the series, the shocks are not over yet.

According to reports, all the dumped Love Island contestants from the series will return to Mallorca and enter the villa to face the finalists.

In scenes set to air this week, the remaining Love Island cast will come face-to-face with friends, enemies and exes for a special segment of the show.

If all of the Love Island dumped contestants are returning, we can look forward to scenes of Meg and Dejon reuniting with the likes of Malisha, Billykiss and Caprice. There could also be some bad blood between Shea and Blu, and we're sure Tommy and Lucy have some questions from Shakira - who dumped them from the show.

All the dumped Love Island contestants from the series will return to Mallorca and enter the villa to face the finalists
All the dumped Love Island contestants from the series will return to Mallorca and enter the villa to face the finalists. Picture: ITV

These reports come from The Sun, who report that a source told them the "entire" cast will be returning.

The source told publication: "The entire cast will be returning to the villa this week - just like the ‘jury’ in All Stars earlier this year.

"They’ll come face to face with the stars who dumped them, and in some cases, have slagged them off live on TV!"

During Love Island All Stars, the return of the 'jury' caused a lot of drama - expected to be repeated with the return of the dumped stars.

Tommy was unhappy with how Shakira dumped him and Lucy from Love Island - but will he speak up?
Tommy was unhappy with how Shakira dumped him and Lucy from Love Island - but will he speak up? Picture: itv

Here's a full list of dumped contestants from Love Island 2025, reported to be returning to the villa:

  • Sophie
  • Malisha
  • Will
  • Shea
  • Poppy
  • Caprice
  • Remell
  • Ryan
  • Alima
  • Yaz
  • Rheo
  • Martin
  • Giorgio
  • Chris
  • Emily
  • Tommy
  • Lucy
  • Ben
  • Andrada
  • Lauren
  • Harrison
  • Emma
  • Boris
  • Billykiss

Read more: What is Toni's tattoo? Meaning and symbolism being Love Island star's ink revealed

Read more: Love Island’s Shakira tried to quit the show after hitting 'breaking point'

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

An argument erupts between Shakira and Meg

Love Island first look sees an explosive row break out between Shakira and Meg

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty shocked fans with their intention to divorce

Why did Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty split? Real reason for break-up revealed

Love Island stars Emily and Ciaran are said to be dating

Love Island's Emily 'dating' 2024 winner Ciaran after villa dumping

Toni has been reaping the benefits of treating her natural lashes with a highly-popular serum

Love Island's Toni reveals £30 secret behind natural long lashes

Love Island first look sees drama amongst the girls

Love Island first look sees fiery drama as the girls clash during challenge

Toni's mum Leslie put the rumours to bed.

Love Island's Toni's mum reveals truth about rumours she's 'suing ITV'

Trending on Heart

Ozzy Osbourne's family attended his funeral procession

Ozzy Osbourne funeral pictures as family, celebrity friends and fans pay tribute

Myleene said she caught her ex-husband 'cheating' in the family home.

Myleene Klass 'caught ex-husband cheating' with a famous celebrity at her birthday party

The young princess delighted royal fans on social media.

Princess Charlotte makes royal history with adorable tweet in social media first

Royals

Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest on Wednesday 30th July.

Ozzy Osbourne's funeral plans revealed: Date, time and details of livestream

The Lioness Parade occurred on Tuesday July 29

Lioness Parade sees thousands of fans flock to London to celebrate Euros win

Liam Payne’s final moments in the spotlight have been released in a heartfelt video from Netflix’s talent competition series, Building the Band.

Liam Payne's last TV appearance revealed: Emotional star sings One Direction hit

Googlebox couple Roisin and Joe axed from show after three years

Gogglebox couple Roisin and Joe axed from show after three years

Gogglebox

Liz McClarnon is expecting her first child with husband Peter

Liz McClarnon details devastating toll of IVF that left her 'broken' before pregnancy

Meet the Love Island cast's family and friends

Love Island cast's family and friends: Full list of everyone entering the villa

Jack P. Shepherd and Hanni wed over the weekend

Inside Jack P. Shepherd's lavish wedding to wife Hanni surrounded by Coronation Street stars
Love Island's Dejon gets grilled by mums and sister over behaviour

Love Island's Dejon gets grilled by mum and sister over behaviour

The Love Island end date and time has been revealed

When does Love Island end? Final date and time revealed

Shakira's mum targets Harry on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Shakira's mum confront Harry for his controversial behaviour

Love Island's Shakira and Harry confirm romance is back on

Love Island's Shakira and Harry confirm they're back together

Toni's tattoo has caused a stir on social media

What is Toni's tattoo? Meaning and symbolism being Love Island star's ink revealed

Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams are both musical royalty, albeit from different sides of the Atlantic.

When Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams surprised fans with incredible 'Angels' duet