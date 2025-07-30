All Love Island dumped stars to return to villa in shock twist
30 July 2025, 13:10
Love Island's dumped contestants are set to return to the villa for the final week of the series - but what drama will they bring?
Love Island 2025 has been full of twists and turns, and while we may be in the final week of the series, the shocks are not over yet.
According to reports, all the dumped Love Island contestants from the series will return to Mallorca and enter the villa to face the finalists.
In scenes set to air this week, the remaining Love Island cast will come face-to-face with friends, enemies and exes for a special segment of the show.
If all of the Love Island dumped contestants are returning, we can look forward to scenes of Meg and Dejon reuniting with the likes of Malisha, Billykiss and Caprice. There could also be some bad blood between Shea and Blu, and we're sure Tommy and Lucy have some questions from Shakira - who dumped them from the show.
These reports come from The Sun, who report that a source told them the "entire" cast will be returning.
The source told publication: "The entire cast will be returning to the villa this week - just like the ‘jury’ in All Stars earlier this year.
"They’ll come face to face with the stars who dumped them, and in some cases, have slagged them off live on TV!"
During Love Island All Stars, the return of the 'jury' caused a lot of drama - expected to be repeated with the return of the dumped stars.
Here's a full list of dumped contestants from Love Island 2025, reported to be returning to the villa:
- Sophie
- Malisha
- Will
- Shea
- Poppy
- Caprice
- Remell
- Ryan
- Alima
- Yaz
- Rheo
- Martin
- Giorgio
- Chris
- Emily
- Tommy
- Lucy
- Ben
- Andrada
- Lauren
- Harrison
- Emma
- Boris
- Billykiss
