Are Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard still together? Love Island relationship revealed

20 February 2025, 13:04 | Updated: 20 February 2025, 15:22

Love Island's Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard were together all the way through the show
Love Island's Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard were together all the way through the show. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Love Island stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard finished third on the reality TV show but are they still a couple now? Here's a full relationship timeline.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard officially left Love Island All Stars 2025 as boyfriend and girlfriend after a difficult journey in the South African villa.

Going against all odds and bombshells, both the actress and professional dancer were voted in third place by the public, just behind winners Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen, who had all become completely invested in their love story.

Now dating in the real world away from intimate nights in the hideaways, all villa tests and public votes, we take a closer look at their relationship and all their important milestones away from the popular TV show.

So are Ekin-Su and Curtis still together now? What's the latest in their romance? Here's their full relationship timeline.

Love Island All Stars Ekin being kissed on the head by boyfriend Curtis
Love Island All Stars contestants Ekin and Curtis had a bumpy road in the villa of love. Picture: ITV2

Are Love Island All Stars Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard still together?

Having only just left the villa, Ekin and Curtis are still very much in the honeymoon stage of their romance.

Landing back in the UK following five weeks in the Love Island villa, they're enjoying their new boyfriend and girlfriend titles while feeling like they've won by finding each other.

Talking in a post-final interview, Curtis said: "I've come out with a girlfriend and Ekin is unbelievable."

She added: "I won the show two years ago, I didn't need to win again. This is winning. I've got a boyfriend and that for me is winning."

Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard relationship timeline

February 2025 - Love Island tests

It was a time Curtis and Ekin were really getting to know one another while facing some of their biggest challenges.

Despite saying they were closed off, things nearly fell to pieces when bombshell Danielle Sellers walked into the villa with the intention of getting to know the ballroom dancer. His behaviour and lack of honesty nearly cost them their relationship but it wasn't long before they worked things out, becoming stronger than ever.

January 2025 - First meet

The launch show of Love Island saw the public place Curtis and Kaz Crossley together but as soon as bombshell Ekin walked in, she made it clear she was into him, coupling up at the first opportunity.

The couple stayed together throughout the All Stars series and came in third in the final.

