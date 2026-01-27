Love Island's Ekin-Su takes swipe at ex Curtis Pritchard as he enters villa for fourth time

27 January 2026, 11:37

Love Island exes Curtis and Ekin-Su dated for three months last year.
Love Island exes Curtis and Ekin-Su dated for three months last year. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Ekin-Su shared her hilarious reaction to her ex-boyfriend Curtis entering the villa as a surprise bombshell.

Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has taken a savage swipe at her ex-boyfriend Curtis Pritchard after he entered the All Stars villa on Friday night.

The former Dancing With The Stars pro, 29, waltzed in as a brand new bombshell alongside former contestant Lucinda Strafford over the weekend and instantly made a beeline for newly single co-star Millie Court.

His surprise return marks the fourth time the ballroom dancer has signed up to the ITV show looking for love – something that hasn't gone unnoticed by his famous ex-girlfriend.

31-year-old Ekin, who split from Curtis in May last year, was gobsmacked by his decision to jet out to South Africa last week and took to social media to share her shock with fans.

Curtis entered the All Stars villa on Friday night.
Curtis entered the All Stars villa on Friday night. Picture: ITV

Posting a hilarious clip on TikTok, she reacted to the news in her signature dramatic fashion, choking on her takeaway chips and freezing her face in disbelief.

The cheeky video started with her sitting on the sofa chomping down on a Nando's while watching this year's Love Island All Stars.

An influencer then popped up on-screen pretending to host the episode showing Curtis's arrival, saying: "This week a hot new bombshell enters the villa."

After the voice over, the TikTok star reappeared wearing a fake beard as she danced to Mabel’s Don’t Call Me Up.

Ekin then jokingly coughed up her food and opened her eyes wide in horror at the news her ex was back in business once again.

"Just chocked on my Nando’s," the former Love Island winner wrote in the caption.

Followers were quick to jump on Ekin's brutal jab at Curtis, begging her to sign up to All Stars series three just to reject him live on TV.

"Go back in just to tell him off and walk out," encouraged one fan.

"We already know he's doing salsa for the talent show," predicted another.

"Can't deal with another Curtis heart rate challenge," cringed a third.

"hi i’m curtis’ YEAH WE KNOW," wrote another.

Ekin and Curtis met during Love Island All Stars series two in 2025.
Ekin and Curtis met during Love Island All Stars series two in 2025. Picture: ITV

Curtis has appeared on Love Island a total of four times during his reality TV career.

The dancer first graced the ITV series in 2019, famously dumping Amy Hart then recouping with Maura Higgins in a savage move that still haunts him today.

He and the Irish beauty didn't last the distance, then four years later, in 2023, he made his second return for Love Island Games.

In 2025, Curtis signed up for this third attempt at finding love, starring in series two of All Stars, which is where he fell for Ekin-Su.

Following their exit, the pair explored a romance outside the villa and dated for three months but broke up due to their equally 'busy careers'.

