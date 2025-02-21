Are Elma Pazar and Sammy Root still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Elma Pazar and Sammy Root coupled up on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@sammyroot_

By Hope Wilson

Love Island All Star's Sammy Root and Elma Pazar left the villa as a couple, but are they still together?

Sammy Root and Elma Pazar left Love Island All Stars in their romantic bubble, as they continue their relationship on the outside.

After first meeting on TOWIE, Sammy and Elma didn't pursue their connection until they were reunited in the villa. Despite their nine-year age gap, these two won a legion of fans whilst on the show, despite their arguments with Curtis Pritchard and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

As they return to the UK, viewers are keen to know whether Sammy and Elma's romance will last as they return to their normal lives.

So are Elma and Sammy still together? Here is the latest on their relationship.

Elma Pazar and Sammy Root left Love Island All Stars together. Picture: Instagram/Elma Pazar

Are Love Island All Stars Sammy and Elma still together?

After leaving Love Island, Sammy and Elma remain in a relationship and are keen too see how their connection develops on the outside world.

Taking to Instagram upon landing in the UK, Elma wrote: "What a whirlwind! 💫 Stepping into the villa was one of the most intense experiences of my life - living in a bubble, navigating emotions without the usual comforts of family, friends or even knowing how things are being perceived on the outside. It’s a lot!

"But no matter what, I’m walking away with amazing memories, incredible friendships and most importantly with Sammy! 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼 Finishing in 5th place is something to be proud of and I’m so grateful for all the love and support the both of us have had along the way. Excited for our journey and what’s next! ❤️✨✨✨"

Sammy Root only had eyes for Elma Pazar. Picture: Instagram/Elma Pazar

Sammy also posted on Instagram: "Home and happy :)

"Now that I have my phone back and we have landed in the Uk I would just like to say a massive thank you to every single person that supported myself and Elma throughout our journey, we had the most amazing time, made genuine friends for life and can’t wait to enjoy the future.

Thank you again from Selma 🤍"

Sammy Root and Elma Pazar came in fifth place on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Sammy and Elma's relationship timeline

January 2025 - Love Island reunion

The TOWIE co-stars were reunite on Love Island when Sammy picked Elma for his first date. The pair immediately connected and viewers saw sparks fly between the two.

Despite Sammy being 23-years-old and Elma, 32, the couple's age different didn't impact their relationship on Love Island, and they left the villa as a couple.