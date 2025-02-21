Are Elma Pazar and Sammy Root still together? Love Island relationship revealed

21 February 2025, 08:24

Elma Pazar and Sammy Root coupled up on Love Island All Stars
Elma Pazar and Sammy Root coupled up on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@sammyroot_

By Hope Wilson

Love Island All Star's Sammy Root and Elma Pazar left the villa as a couple, but are they still together?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sammy Root and Elma Pazar left Love Island All Stars in their romantic bubble, as they continue their relationship on the outside.

After first meeting on TOWIE, Sammy and Elma didn't pursue their connection until they were reunited in the villa. Despite their nine-year age gap, these two won a legion of fans whilst on the show, despite their arguments with Curtis Pritchard and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

As they return to the UK, viewers are keen to know whether Sammy and Elma's romance will last as they return to their normal lives.

So are Elma and Sammy still together? Here is the latest on their relationship.

Elma Pazar and Sammy Root left Love Island All Stars together
Elma Pazar and Sammy Root left Love Island All Stars together. Picture: Instagram/Elma Pazar

Are Love Island All Stars Sammy and Elma still together?

After leaving Love Island, Sammy and Elma remain in a relationship and are keen too see how their connection develops on the outside world.

Taking to Instagram upon landing in the UK, Elma wrote: "What a whirlwind! 💫 Stepping into the villa was one of the most intense experiences of my life - living in a bubble, navigating emotions without the usual comforts of family, friends or even knowing how things are being perceived on the outside. It’s a lot!

"But no matter what, I’m walking away with amazing memories, incredible friendships and most importantly with Sammy! 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼 Finishing in 5th place is something to be proud of and I’m so grateful for all the love and support the both of us have had along the way. Excited for our journey and what’s next! ❤️✨✨✨"

Sammy Root only had eyes for Elma Pazar
Sammy Root only had eyes for Elma Pazar. Picture: Instagram/Elma Pazar

Sammy also posted on Instagram: "Home and happy :)

"Now that I have my phone back and we have landed in the Uk I would just like to say a massive thank you to every single person that supported myself and Elma throughout our journey, we had the most amazing time, made genuine friends for life and can’t wait to enjoy the future.

Thank you again from Selma 🤍"

Sammy Root and Elma Pazar came in fifth place on Love Island All Stars
Sammy Root and Elma Pazar came in fifth place on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Sammy and Elma's relationship timeline

January 2025 - Love Island reunion

The TOWIE co-stars were reunite on Love Island when Sammy picked Elma for his first date. The pair immediately connected and viewers saw sparks fly between the two.

Despite Sammy being 23-years-old and Elma, 32, the couple's age different didn't impact their relationship on Love Island, and they left the villa as a couple.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius was reportedly taken into custody earlier this week.

Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius arrested for ‘battery’ as mugshot reveals black eye

Margot Robbie rose to fame on Neighbours in 2008

Remember Margot Robbie in Neighbours?

Omar Nyame and Catherine Agbaje met on Love Island All Stars

Are Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman were crowned winners of Love Island All Stars.

Are Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint rekindled their romance in All Stars 2025

Are Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint still together? Love Island relationship unveiled

Neighbours 'axed' again after 40 years less than two years after revival

Neighbours 'axed' again after 40 years, less than two years after revival

Trending on Heart

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up

Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

Fred Sirieix and Fruitcake have wed

Fred Sirieix secretly marries partner Fruitcake in lavish ceremony

Love Island All Stars couple Luca Bish and Grace Jackson came in second place

Are Luca Bish and Grace Jackson still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island's Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard were together all the way through the show

Are Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Gary Barlow of Take That performs on stage

Gary Barlow Songbook UK tour 2025: Tickets, dates, prices, venues and support acts revealed
Olly, who is already a friend of the station, said he was "buzzing" to be working alongside Mark

Olly Murs and Mark Wright announce new Heart show!

Stacey Solomon is the mother of five children

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Celebrities

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia will return to the UK

MAFS Australia start date confirmed as season 12 kicks off in the UK

Married at First Sight

Natalie Cassidy is set to leave EastEnders in 2025

Natalie Cassidy fact file: Age, boyfriend, children and TV career revealed

Stacey Solomon was in tears during the latest episode of Sort Your Life Out

Stacey Solomon in tears and walks off set during emotional Sort Your Life Out episode

Tourism agencies are said to be furious with a council in the popular holiday destination of Mallorca

Fury over Spanish holiday destination's new plans which 'treat tourists like animals'

News

Mitch Taylor has spoken out after receiving fan backlash

Love Island's Mitch Taylor hits back after sharing 'fake' Grace Jackson messages

Paul Liba and Hannah Norburn are rumoured to be dating

MAFS UK's Hannah Norburn and Paul Liba 'secretly dating' after finding love

Married at First Sight

Celebrity Big Brother is returning in 2025.

When does Celebrity Big Brother 2025 start?