Love Island's Eve Gale reveals twin Jess had secret 'pact' with Nas to stay on show

By Mared Parry

Dumped islander Eve spoke exclusively to Heart and revealed her sister had planned to stick with Nas ahead of the dumping.

Love Island is now well underway and we've already witness two islanders leave the Cape Town villa.

One half of the blonde bombshell Gale twins, Eve was the first girl to be dumped following a brutal recouping that saw Nas Majeed have to pick between both sisters.

The Love Island star was in the Heart studio today. Picture: Heart

However, following an exclusive chat with Heart.co.uk it's been revealed that Eve already knew she'd be the dumped islander as her sister Jess had already made a pact with Nas to keep her safe.

20-year-old Eve revealed that despite being gutted she was without her identical twin, she wanted her to go far on the ITV dating show, and there weren't any hard feelings.

When asked if she was raging that Nas picked Jess instead of her, she said: "No, I am so happy he chose Jess I wouldn't have it any other way.

The twins were inseparable in the villa and Jess was gutted when Eve had to leave. Picture: ITV

"They definitely spoke more, they had their pact as well, and I'm happy Jess is in there, I can live through her in the villa."

When asked about their pact, Eve revealed: "Jess and Nas decided they would be in a friendship couple, so I think it would've been very odd if he'd then coupled up with me when he was in a friendship couple with my sister".

So it seems like Eve was definitely prepared to be dumped from the island last week, and that it didn't come as a huge shock at all.

However, student Eve is taking everything as it comes now she's back to normality, and is backing her sister to go all the way.