Love Island fans claim Curtis Pritchard KNEW he was kissing Arabella in steamy 10/10 snog

The contestants took part in a saucy kissing challenge that saw the boys rate the girls snogging skills. Picture: ITV

The ballroom dancer has landed himself in hot water by mistaking the supermodel for his "half-girlfriend", but viewers aren't convinced

Love Island fans have blasted Curtis Pritchard on social media for his steamy kiss with newbie Arabella, claiming he KNEW it was the supermodel and not his "half-girlfriend" Amy Hart.

Viewers exploded on Twitter last night when the ballroom dancer said he didn't know he was snogging the blonde beauty in the saucy game, but instead said he thought it was his 26-year-old air stewardess partner.

The 23-year-old reality star seemed pleased as punch with the passionate kiss in question, awarding it a whopping 10/10, but sceptical TV lovers were quick to brand him a liar as they believed he knew exactly what he was doing.

"Curtis 100% knew who he was kissing because Amy is shorter than him and as Danny said he didn't have to bend his neck to kiss newbie, and neither did Curtis as both Danny and him are the same height," wrote one viewer.

Another tweeted: "It think Curtis knew that wasn’t Amy but rated the kiss 10 anyway. He’s been kissing the girl since day 1, how can he not know her kiss even blindfolded?! Let the test begin."

"I am SCREAMING!!! Sorry but Curtis knew that wasn’t Amy, hahahahaha and Lucie going in for the kiss with him I died #LoveIsland," said a third.

In scenes that aired on Friday night, the contestants took part in the steamy challenge, which saw the boys rate the girls in a raunchy game of blindfolded kissing.

Curtis gave Amy a stingy seven out of ten for her smooch, but awarded new Islander Arabella Chi, 28, the highest score possible saying: "Good connection. It was a ten."

And the cabin crew worker was gobsmacked to discover he couldn't pick her kiss out from the line-up.

She raged: “I scratched your neck like I always do, so you knew it was me. And then you gave me a seven and rated everyone else really high.”

Despite the awkward situation, the loved-up couple were invited to reconnect over a private date out of the villa.

The episode closed with Amy and Curtis dancing in each other's arms so it looks like there's no trouble in paradise, for now.

Love Island continues this Sunday, June 23rd, at 9pm on ITV2.