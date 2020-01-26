Love Island fans convinced Sophie Piper was brutally dumped as she deletes show from Instagram bio

The star doesn't have Love Island in her bio anymore. Picture: ITV

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman are both at risk of being dumped from Love Island tomorrow.

Tonight's episode of Love Island was incredibly dramatic and ended on a huge cliffhanger.

After viewers had voted for their favourite couples, the most unpopular of the bunch were told by Laura Whitmore that they'd be at risk of leaving the island.

Sophie Piper and her partner Connor Durman were the couple who received the fewest votes, and tomorrow night one half of the couple will be dumped.

Love Island is of course filmed a day or two prior to its airing and any exciting reveals or dumpings are kept under wraps by cast and crew.

However, eagle-eyed fans have spotted a huge clue that could indeed mean that it was Sophie who left the Cape Town villa.

A Love Island fan page called @loveislandreactionswinter has highlighted that Sophie's bio, which used to state she was a part of Love Island 2020, now doesn't.

Her bio now only reads "🍼Represented exclusively by @milkmodelmanagement

"📩sophiepiper@milkmanagement.co.uk"

The fan page posted a screen grab, speculating in the caption: "We all hope your okay! Sophie has removed love island out her bio" [sic]