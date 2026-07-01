Love Island fans convinced one villa boy has a secret girlfriend on the outside

A source has claimed that one Love Island boy is playing away from home. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

A Love Island 2026 boy has been accused of being in a relationship while he's on the show – and one TikTok star is laying out the 'evidence'.

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Love Island 2026 fans are convinced that one villa boy has a secret girlfriend on the outside after being presented with suspicious 'evidence' on social media.

TikToker Ellie Dean, who shares 'celeb goss' online, has laid out the 'proof' that a Casa Amor hunk is currently in a relationship with a mystery woman off-screen.

In an explosive video posted just yesterday, the content creator talked through images, video screen shots and information that hinted the rumours about him were true.

That despite flirting up a storm with an OG Islander, the ITV star was in fact two-timing somebody else in the real world – so who is the man in question? And what are the clues?

Internet sleuths have been digging into Jordan Wilson's Instagram history. Picture: ITV

She revealed that 28-year-old Jordon Wilson is the Casa Amor boy the internet sleuths had been digging into, adding that a source who knows him reached out to her with the claims.

Ellie began: "A source has told me that Jordan had a girlfriend when he went into the villa – and actually, we've got some pretty good evidence."

Flashing up a picture of the video editor in a restaurant sat smiling across from his 'date', she continued: "This is from her Instagram, which is private.

"I'm not showing her face or her name but all these photos are still up on her profile. This one was posted in February.

She then shared another snap of the Surrey-based star cuddling up to the mystery woman at a party as she explained: "This one of the two of them together was posted in November for Halloween and it looks like they're wearing matching costumes."

Jordan Wilson has been accused of having a girlfriend while simultaneously starring on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Fans were confused as to why this was a clue as he could have broken up with her months before the series started.

But Ellie explained: "The source told me that they were told the two of them were together just last week.

"They're clearly convinced that this is true because they have a lot of mutual friends and when he came up on the show, they were shocked."

Ellie then picked apart the last photo that Jordan had posted before he went into the Spanish villa in June, sharing a snap of the Islander smiling in a pub garden.

Pointing out more juicy details that he's close to this unknown girl, she said: "If you have a look at his jewellery and what he's wearing, it's exactly the same as what this girl has posted on her story around the same time.

"It very much does look like they were together just before he went in the villa."

Now, the pair could be friendly exes, in a messy situationship, or even on a break like Love Island couple Jasmine and Kavan right now.

It's not clear whether all this 'evidence' actually confirms anything about his relationship status, with Ellie adding: "Obviously I don't know all of the information, this is everything that I've been told."

According to news outlets, ITV were approached for comment but declined to say anything, however the show's official application does state that all Islanders need to be "vibrant singles", suggesting he would have gone into the process without a girlfriend in tow.

We're all just thinking what Ellie was thinking when she concluded her video: "Maybe now something else will come to light."

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