Love Island fans convinced Casa Amor girl has ulterior motives

2 July 2026, 12:33 | Updated: 2 July 2026, 12:34

Viewers aren't sure this Casa Amor girl has the right intentions.
Viewers aren't sure this Casa Amor girl has the right intentions. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Fans aren't sold on the connection between this Casa Amor girl and her new man, accusing her of 'stringing him along' as they brand their relationship 'fake'.

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Love Island fans are convinced that one Casa Amor bombshell has ulterior motives for recoupling with her chosen OG Islander.

Viewers were left gobsmacked during Wednesday night's show when the villa boys returned home with a string of new girls on their arms.

Angelista burst into tears as Simba's glamorous pick Mara strolled towards the fire pit, confirming he had strayed once again.

Jasmine's heart broke after Kavan introduced his new love interest Charleen to the group and revealed that he had shared a bed with her the entire time.

Some of the main villa girls were left heartbroken by the Casa recoupling.
Some of the main villa girls were left heartbroken by the Casa recoupling. Picture: ITV

And Yasmin still looked gutted when Lorenzo welcomed Julia into the fold, despite sparking up a sweet connection with Essex lad Tommy.

However, there was one villa boy that everyone was happy for when he decided to recouple with a bombshell – and that was Aidan, who chose to bring back Martha.

Luckily his previous partner Priya had selected Jordan as her new match, meaning both Islanders had fresh starts with new crushes.

But fans weren't sold on the bond between the 23-year-old and his Casa Amor girl, branding their relationship 'fake' and accusing the personal shopper of stringing him along.

They believed the blonde beauty, 25, was coupling up with the Kent hunk purely to get back to the main villa.

Fans aren't convinced that Martha (left) has genuine feelings for Aidan.
Fans aren't convinced that Martha (left) has genuine feelings for Aidan. Picture: ITV

Insisting she had a hidden agenda for being there, viewers thought she simply wanted more TV time and aired their thoughts on social media.

"Aiden too selfish, he wants to be necking Martha who cannot stand him clearly but just needs an in," insisted one Reddit user.

"Martha told the biggest lie in her life saying that she can't imagine being there with anyone else," added another.

The Casa star entered the main villa during Wednesday night's show.
The Casa star entered the main villa during Wednesday night's show. Picture: ITV

"Martha is stringing poor Aiden along, actually feel bad for him! #loveisland #loveislanduk", said a third on X.

While a fourth agreed, adding: "Martha is not good at pretending she's into aiden #loveisland #loveislanduk."

One fan brought up the fact that Martha refused to smooch Aidan just days before the recoupling, yet kissed Samraj instead like it was no big deal.

"Martha kissing Samraj after one conversation but not Aidan after he's begged her like 3 times, that's so funny #LoveIsland."

Viewers think she's stringing the Kent star along just to get TV time.
Viewers think she's stringing the Kent star along just to get TV time. Picture: ITV

If the Casa star's feelings towards Aidan aren't genuine, it will be the fourth time his couple hasn't worked out during series 13.

The property broker has already had failed relationships with Scottish firecracker Ellie, Sabrina Carpenter lookalike Yasmin and Geordie pocket-rocket Tina.

Each girl has either moved on with a new man or been dumped from the villa.

So will it be the fourth time lucky for Aidan? Only time will tell, but almost no-one is backing the new couple online.

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