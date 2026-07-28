Love Island fans spot star's 'fuming' reaction to Lorenzo and Julia's win

Viewers noticed one Islander didn't seem too happy for Lorenzo and Julia. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

One Islander had disappointment written all over his face when Maya Jama crowned the winners of Love Island series 13.

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Love Island fans are convinced that one Islander wasn't happy with the result during last night's final after spotting his 'fuming' face when the 2026 winners were announced.

Series 13 came to a dramatic close on Monday evening as Maya Jama revealed that Lorenzo and Julia had officially won this year's show, along with the £50,000 prize pot.

Beating lovebirds Jasmine and Kavan to the crown, the exclusive couple couldn't stop laughing as they processed what just happened, confessing they were shocked by the vote.

But while everyone appeared to be thrilled for the popular pair, viewers noticed that someone in particular was struggling to hide his disappointment in the background.

Maya Jama crowned Lorenzo and Julia as this year's Love Island winners. Picture: ITV

Zooming in on his disgruntled expression, viewers spotted Aidan looking absolutely gutted that his brother hadn't taken the top spot.

The Kent star was dumped just days before the last episode along with on/off love interest Priya and left the villa before returning for the final.

Cameras captured him and his partner in the audience looking less than impressed at the public's decision to choose Lorenzo and Julia as champions.

And those watching at home didn't miss a beat, taking to social media to discuss their theories and highlight Aidan's sour face in a series of scathing posts on X.

READ MORE: Love Island stars reveal two new romances have blossomed among 2026 cast

Fans couldn't help but notice Aidan looked disappointed by the result. Picture: ITV

"Kav and Aidan defo agreed to split Kavs half, he’s absolutely fuming #LoveIsland," claimed one user.

"Aidan fuming he isn’t getting his 10% #loveisland," joked a second.

Another shared: "Seeing aidan mad at kavan being 2nd really made it so much better #LoveIsland.”

"Priya and Aidan were fuming #LoveIsland," stated a fourth.

A fifth remarked: "lol Aidan and Priya are haters. Look at their face. #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK," while a sixth commented: "aidan is not pleased. LOLLLLL #loveisland."

Usually, Love Island's social account posts the full results for fans to see, outlining exactly what percentage of the vote each couple received.

The show is yet to share the breakdown, so we can't see how close the final really was, but runners-up Kav and Jas aren't bothered one little bit.

When Shakira asked Jasmine how she felt 'just missing out on the win', the influencer replied: "I don't care at all. I've got my man. I feel great."

Kav echoed her sentiments, stating: "For me, we could have left ages ago and I was happy.

"The fact that we've come second, I'm a happy man. I'm a very lucky man as well to be with Jas."

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