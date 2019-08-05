Love Island fans CRINGE as Curtis and Maura discuss sex life during awkward reunion with Amy

Curtis and Maura were reunited with Amy. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island: The Reunion saw Curtis Pritchard come face to face with his ex Amy Hart for the first time since she left the villa.

After one whole week without Love Island, fans were treated to one final instalment from this year’s show in the form of the reunion show.

And while we watched cringewothy moments between the likes of Danny Williams, Yewande Biala and Arabella Chi on Love Island: The Reunion, there was one particular moment which had viewers with their heads in their hands.

In some toe-curling reality-TV scenes, finalist Curtis Pritchard caught up with his ex Amy Hart for the first time since their villa showdown.

In case you missed it, during the explosive Casa Amor week, Curtis' head was well and truly turned by Jourdan Riane while Amy admitted she’d fallen in love with her ‘half boyfriend’.

Things got seriously awkward on Love Island: The Reunion. Picture: ITV2

Read More: Love Island's Maura Higgins lands presenting role as agony aunt on This Morning

When it came out that Curtis hadn’t exactly been faithful, the pair split and Amy swiftly left the villa so she didn’t have to watch her ex "cracking on" with Maura Higgins.

So, as you can imagine, things were sufficiently awkward when host of Caroline Flack sat the trio down together to quiz them on their relationships.

When Caroline asked Curtis if he and Amy would have stayed together if Casa Amor hadn't happened, the professional dancer explained: “I feel like it would have come out anyway.”

He added: "It wasn't 100 per cent right. It would have ended up happening even if Casa Amor didn't appear."

Read More: Love Island's Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury FINALLY spotted together amid split rumours

But admitting he didn’t handle things the best, 23-year-old Curtis then said: "It's not the best thing that happened, but I hope we can be friends."

If that wasn’t bad enough, Amy then had to listen while Maura and Curtis chatted about his favourite sex position, 'The Eagle'.

And viewers at home were equally uncomfortable, as one wrote: “amy, curtis AND maura, this is so awkward i cant deal with it #LoveIslandReunion”

“This Amy/Curtis/Maura reunion is possibly the most awkward thing I’ve ever seen and I am LIVING for it #loveisland,” said another.

While a third added: “Got the worst second hand cringe watching Maura not sit beside Amy.”

Curtis when asked if he would have got back with Amy right next to Maura...#loveisland #loveislandreunion pic.twitter.com/6BfEI7admN — Love Island tings (@loveislandtingz) August 4, 2019

well that was a bit awkward wasn’t it #LoveIslandReunion pic.twitter.com/QPNkg7qcST — amy fan (@championsugg) August 4, 2019

This comes after Maura recently opened up about the couples’ sex life since leaving the villa.

In a recent interview, the Irish star rated Curtis ’10 out of 10′ for his performance in the bedroom, telling The Sun: “We’ve had a good time. Was he worth the wait? Definitely, 100 per cent.”