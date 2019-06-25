Love Island fans distracted by Molly-Mae Hague's snake earrings during tense villa row

Molly Mae's earrings caught the attention of Love Island viewers. Picture: ITV2

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island viewers are obsessed with Molly's earrings - and you can get some very similar.

After another tense re-coupling in the Love Island villa, Yewande Biala’s shock exit definitely caused some waves among the Islanders tonight.

Danny Williams was forced to face the music when he chose to pair up with Arabella Chi, with Amber Gill and Anna Vakili turning on the 21-year-old.

But while girls went to town on Danny for dumping their best friend, viewers couldn’t help but notice something about fellow Islander Molly-Mae Hague’s outfit.

The 20-year-old was wearing a pair of huge gold snake earrings, and given the circumstances of the episode, it wasn’t long before Twitter users made some comparisons.

Why has Molly got Danny’s face on her earrings?? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/QaZ9zeExbU — Love Island Reactions (@LIReactions) June 25, 2019

“Molly is wearing snake earrings maybe she should give them to Danny #loveisland,” said one person.

Another wrote: “Is that Danny on Molly’s earrings I see??? #LoveIsland”

While a third added: “wow look at molly mae wearing earrings that look exactly like danny and arabella #LoveIsland “

Molly Mae needs to give Arabella her earrings back xo #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mOzamm7xJ6 — elanor (@elanor_weaver) June 25, 2019

Where can I buy Molly Mae's snake earrings?

Topshop are currently selling some VERY similar snake earrings to Molly-Mae's in silver which cost £10.

Topshop are selling a pair of snake earrings. Picture: Topshop

Meanwhile, Danny and Arabella sent tongues wagging when they decided to go in for a kiss in front of the rest of Love Island residents just hours after Yewande’s exit.

Furious Amber then slammed Danny in the Beach Hut, blasting: "I just think people can talk all they like but actions speak louder than words, and I think that Arabella and Danny are conducting themselves in such a bad way that I just feel like, 'What do I have in common with you?' It just doesn't sit right with me."

Taking her anger to Danny himself, she later approached him in the garden and said: "I just want to say I gave you an opportunity to squash anything there, so don't say anything further about the situation unless it's directly to those people over there."

Danny replied: "If I've got something to say, I'll say it to your face. I'm not shy of saying things to anybody. You have my word, if I've got a problem I'll bring it to all of you."

To which Amber hit back: "Your word doesn't really mean that much at this point does it? You're giving me your word when your word means f**k all." Awkward!

Amber hit out at Danny after Yewande's exit. Picture: ITV2

Speaking about Amber in the Beach Hut after their clash, Danny later added: "She’s acted very immaturely in my opinion. I just think it reflects poorly on her. You definitely saw the 21 year old in her just now."

Hitting back at the girls, Danny said: "It's just unfortunate how people can hold a grudge for me doing what's best for myself."

And many fans were quick defend Danny, as one wrote on Twitter: "how is everyone supporting anna and amber? i mean seriously arabella and danny done nothing wrong... it’s LOVE island #LoveIsland".

While another added: "Just me who thinks Danny has done nothing wrong? #loveisland".

