Love Island fans spot 'shameless' moment Priya slips up and reveals plan to win show

Love Island fans are convinced Priya revealed her 'shameless' game plan last night. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Viewers have been questioning Priya Jaswal's true intentions ever since she entered the Love Island villa – and now they think she's given the game away.

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Love Island fans believe they've spotted the "shameless" moment Priya Jaswal accidentally slipped up and revealed her cunning game plan to win this year's show.

Last night, the pretty brunette was visibly frustrated after finding herself in a 'difficult situation' following an awkward recoupling in which the girls picked the boys.

Bombshell Elicia chose Priya's current flame Aidan as her new partner, clearing the way for newcomer Ethan who decided to pick the Surrey star, which left her unhappy with the final outcome.

Later that night, she pulled her very fresh ex for a chat to make it crystal clear that she still wanted to be with him – and he agreed.

Priya wasn't happy when Ethan chose her to couple up. Picture: ITV

And Elicia used the opportunity to steal Aidan. Picture: ITV

But while the Kent hunk simply thought it was because their connection was stronger, Priya blatantly explained it was all part of her strategy to bag the prize money.

She said: "If I could be in the bed with anyone, I would be in a bed with you."

Aidan agreed, saying: "I'd be the same."

But then Priya continued: "I might be being cocky here but I actually feel like we’ve literally been in here for 7 weeks and been friends, friends, friends.

"And then we’ve naturally, there’s no other outside, we’ve naturally come together."

Priya's chat with Aidan later that night highlighted her 'game plan'. Picture: ITV

Aiden replied: "I think it was meant to be but also this is what I’m saying to you, maybe this is just a big test."

Priya laughed before proposing a very suspicious question, as she asked: "Who do you want to be in the final with baby?"

"In the final?" gasped a confused Aiden, proving it hadn't even crossed his mind.

To which she explained: "Who do you want to do the rest of this experience with? That’s what you’ve got to think."

The Kent hunk was taken aback by Priya's words after the recoupling. Picture: ITV

Fans immediately flagged her 'obvious' plan to steal the Love Island series 13 crown and flocked to social media to explain why they were feeling skeptical about her.

One wrote on X: "Priya saying 'who you want to be in the final with?' Is one of the worst things I’ve heard an islander say that’s begging it."

"Priya just said the final hahaha she can’t hide her intentions. This girl is fake man," highlighted another.

"Priya thinking about the finals and doing it with Aiden. Girl you on thin line. Also lower your tone with Julia she’s not your problem," fumed a third.

READ MORE: Dumped Love Islander reveals the vainest 2026 star in the villa

A fourth added: "Priya is getting on my nerves, oh who do you want to be in final with and to enjoy your experience with... you can tell she a love island superfan."

"Priya already talking about the final… she’s not beating the fangirl/game player allegations omg and when I was just rooting for her," agreed a fifth.

While a sixth said: "Priya is spiralling because she thinks Aidan is a fan favourite who’s going to make the final and she doesn’t want to be in the bottom three with Ethan. A shameless game player."

Viewers branded Priya a "shameless game player". Picture: ITV

Viewers and some of this year's cast have had their suspicions about Priya ever since she entered the Love Island villa.

In fact, some of her dumped co-stars have been pretty vocal about what they think.

Casa Amor star Carlos Borges alleged she was playing a calculated game – and he had the evidence to prove it.

OG Islander Robyn Langton said Priya had signed up to the show for the 'wrong reasons'.

Then Namibia Rosa accused the reality star of being 'frosty, unwelcoming and fake' when she first entered the villa, and said she was on Love Island 'purely for fame'.

We're guessing by the final fans will have their answer – and there's not long to wait now!