Love Island fans threaten to boycott show if 'hilarious' couple don't win All Stars

4 February 2025, 12:14

All Stars fans have already picked their winning couple.
All Stars fans have already picked their winning couple. Picture: ITV2

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island All Stars fans have already chosen this year's winning couple following the iconic Heart Rate Challenge.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars fans have threatened to boycott the hit reality show if their favourite couple don't take the crown in the 2025 final.

With the last episode just weeks away, many social media users have already chosen their winners – and it's due to one Islander's "hilarious" performance during the iconic Heart Rate Challenge.

Footballer Ronnie Vint, 28, left viewers "crying with laughter" when his steamy strip went wrong in the raunchy talent show.

But his funny trouser fumble only gained him more followers, with fans insisting online that he and love interest Harriett Blackmore, 24, "deserve to win".

Taking to X to share their feelings about the former exes, one viewer wrote: "GIVE THAT 50K STRAIGHT TO THIS MAN OH MY GOODNESS #LoveIslandAllStars #LoveIsland."

"He is my winner, I don’t care anymore #LoveIslandAllStars #LoveIsland," agreed another.

"Every episode Ronnie makes me cry with laughter," said a third.

While a fourth added: "They are my winners just from this alone."

Ronnie left fans in stitches when his velcro trousers got stuck during his striptease.
Ronnie left fans in stitches when his velcro trousers got stuck during his striptease. Picture: ITV2

One Love Island fan even claimed they would snub the ITV2 show altogether if the couple didn't bag the prize pot, writing: "Sorry but if Ronnie and Harriet don’t win after this then I’m done with Love island. #LoveIslandAllStars."

The Heart Rate Challenge causes controversy every year, and last night's episode didn't disappoint.

The girls gave their passionate performances first, with dancer Harriett walking her current flame around the firepit like a dog.

However, it was her man Ronnie's striptease that had fans in stitches after he failed to tear off his velcro trousers at the start of his dance.

Fans are calling for Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore to win All Stars.
Fans are calling for Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore to win All Stars. Picture: ITV2

X users praised the Essex lad for keeping them entertained, not only during the challenge, but across the series.

"THIS is why we need more normal people in the villa because all the best memes have come from ronnie not the influencers and models #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars," declared one fan.

While a second added: "Say whatever you want about ronnie, but you cannot deny that that man has been serving us entertainment since he stepped foot into that villa #LoveIsland #AllStars."

The Essex footballer revealed he still had feelings for his ex.
The Essex footballer revealed he still had feelings for his ex. Picture: ITV2

Harriett made an explosive return to the villa during a blindfolded kissing challenge, in which she shocked ex-boyfriend Ronnie with a steamy snog.

The two have since rekindled their romance after his head turned for his former flame, leaving TOWIE's Elma Pazar out to dry.

The two have rekindled their romance in the All Stars villa.
The two have rekindled their romance in the All Stars villa. Picture: ITV2

Just one day after Harriett entered the villa, Ronnie told her: "That feeling that I had yesterday, I can't describe. It's brought back everything I ever had for you."

"I feel like I'm in a better position to give you what you deserve and at the end of the day I know you just want to be loved and you know me for me and I've never been this person with anyone else, ever and I just want to be loved.

"It's always been you, it always has. Now I know what I want whereas in the summer I didn't.

"I want to make you my girlfriend one day soon I just want to enjoy life with you. I feel like we have so much to give each other.

"I've never had the feelings that I've got with you and I feel like in here I'm not looking at anyone else."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ron Hall is rumoured to have quit Love Island All Stars

Ron Hall's Love Island All Stars exit explained as he quits villa days after Scott Thomas

Fans have been keen to learn more about Ron Hall's eye

What happened to Ron Hall's eye? Love Island star's injury and blindness explained

Love Island All Stars has seen a number of people leave the villa

Who left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders revealed

The Love Island All Stars cast have been revealed

Who are the new bombshells in Love Island All Stars 2025?

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer

Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out regarding his health

Jeremy Clarkson reveals he's determined 'not to die' after recent health scare

Trending on Heart

Robbie Williams is going on an exciting tour across UK and Europe in 2025

Robbie Williams Live 2025 tour: Tickets, prices, support acts and venues

Hugh Jackman has cancelled his BST performance

Hugh Jackman 'deeply disappointed' after cancelling BST Hyde Park show

Ruth Langsford has spoken out regarding her divorce from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford breaks silence on ‘difficult and painful’ split from Eamonn Holmes

Chris Martin paid tribute to Liam Payne at the Grammys

Grammys 2025: One Direction's Liam Payne receives emotional tribute from Chris Martin

Christopher Dean paid tributes to those who died including figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov

Dancing on Ice: Christopher Dean tears up as he pays tribute to ice skaters in US plane crash

Dancing On Ice

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are first-time parents together

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins announces she has welcomed her first child via surrogate

Coleen Nolan attends the funeral of her sister Linda

Linda Nolan funeral: Sister Coleen Nolan, Shane Richie pay tribute to "wonderful" star at emotional service
One Day actor Leo Woodall met Meghann Fahy on the set of White Lotus

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy's sweet relationship explained

Hugh Grant and Renée Zellweger have been firm friends for decades

Inside Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant's close friendship as they reunite for final Bridget Jones film
Alexander shared his gratitude for fans who have raised funds for charity Mencap.

The Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti 'overwhelmed' by fan support following shock final

The Traitors

Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have split

What happened between Samie Elishi and Tom Clare? Their Love Island relationship explained

Samie Elishi is one of the Love Island All Stars

Samie Elishi facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Chuggs is said to be returning to the Love Island villa

Chuggs facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram, real name and Love Island history explained

Mikey Graham didn't reunite with Boyzone for the documentary

Mikey Graham facts: Boyzone singer's age, wife, children and where he is now revealed

Stephen Gately was a popular singer with his band Boyzone

Stephen Gately: Remembering Boyzone singer's tragic early death and how the pop world reacted
Louis Walsh is a CBB housemate

Louis Walsh facts: X Factor judge's age, health, net worth and career explained