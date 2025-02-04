Love Island fans threaten to boycott show if 'hilarious' couple don't win All Stars

All Stars fans have already picked their winning couple. Picture: ITV2

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island All Stars fans have already chosen this year's winning couple following the iconic Heart Rate Challenge.

Love Island All Stars fans have threatened to boycott the hit reality show if their favourite couple don't take the crown in the 2025 final.

With the last episode just weeks away, many social media users have already chosen their winners – and it's due to one Islander's "hilarious" performance during the iconic Heart Rate Challenge.

Footballer Ronnie Vint, 28, left viewers "crying with laughter" when his steamy strip went wrong in the raunchy talent show.

But his funny trouser fumble only gained him more followers, with fans insisting online that he and love interest Harriett Blackmore, 24, "deserve to win".

Taking to X to share their feelings about the former exes, one viewer wrote: "GIVE THAT 50K STRAIGHT TO THIS MAN OH MY GOODNESS #LoveIslandAllStars #LoveIsland."

"He is my winner, I don’t care anymore #LoveIslandAllStars #LoveIsland," agreed another.

"Every episode Ronnie makes me cry with laughter," said a third.

While a fourth added: "They are my winners just from this alone."

Ronnie left fans in stitches when his velcro trousers got stuck during his striptease. Picture: ITV2

One Love Island fan even claimed they would snub the ITV2 show altogether if the couple didn't bag the prize pot, writing: "Sorry but if Ronnie and Harriet don’t win after this then I’m done with Love island. #LoveIslandAllStars."

The Heart Rate Challenge causes controversy every year, and last night's episode didn't disappoint.

The girls gave their passionate performances first, with dancer Harriett walking her current flame around the firepit like a dog.

However, it was her man Ronnie's striptease that had fans in stitches after he failed to tear off his velcro trousers at the start of his dance.

Fans are calling for Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore to win All Stars. Picture: ITV2

X users praised the Essex lad for keeping them entertained, not only during the challenge, but across the series.

"THIS is why we need more normal people in the villa because all the best memes have come from ronnie not the influencers and models #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars," declared one fan.

While a second added: "Say whatever you want about ronnie, but you cannot deny that that man has been serving us entertainment since he stepped foot into that villa #LoveIsland #AllStars."

The Essex footballer revealed he still had feelings for his ex. Picture: ITV2

Harriett made an explosive return to the villa during a blindfolded kissing challenge, in which she shocked ex-boyfriend Ronnie with a steamy snog.

The two have since rekindled their romance after his head turned for his former flame, leaving TOWIE's Elma Pazar out to dry.

The two have rekindled their romance in the All Stars villa. Picture: ITV2

Just one day after Harriett entered the villa, Ronnie told her: "That feeling that I had yesterday, I can't describe. It's brought back everything I ever had for you."

"I feel like I'm in a better position to give you what you deserve and at the end of the day I know you just want to be loved and you know me for me and I've never been this person with anyone else, ever and I just want to be loved.

"It's always been you, it always has. Now I know what I want whereas in the summer I didn't.

"I want to make you my girlfriend one day soon I just want to enjoy life with you. I feel like we have so much to give each other.

"I've never had the feelings that I've got with you and I feel like in here I'm not looking at anyone else."