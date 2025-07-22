Love Island fans 'work out' who has been dumped in shocking twist

Viewers are convinced they know who has been dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

After voting for their favourite girl and boy, Love Island viewers believe they know who has been dumped from the villa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island viewers are convinced they know who has left the villa, after fan votes ensured that at least one boy and one girl would be at risk of leaving the series.

Earlier this week viewers were asked to vote for their favourite boy and favourite girl, with those watching suspecting the Islanders with the fewest votes will be dumped from the show.

With Maya Jama announcing she is heading back to Spain to deliver the devastating news to the contestants, many of those watching the show are convinced they know who is leaving.

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, fans mused over who they believe has been dumped from Love Island.

Viewers were voting for their favourite Love Island boy and girl. Picture: ITV

Lots of social media users are convinced Boris, Billykiss, Emma and Ty may be on the chopping block and are most likely to be dumped from the villa.

One person wrote: "Here's how it's going to go tonight, Dijon will be in the bottom with Boris and ty and the Islanders will get to decide who goes, that way Dijon will stay. It's obvious if Dijon is in the bottom, Islanders will be given the choice."

Another said: "Guys, it's not going to be Meg or Dejon unfortunately - producers want them in the final. There is a lot of people in that villa. It's probably going to be Boris, Emma, Ty, Billykiss and new girl. No one is wasting their votes on them."

While a third stated: "Think time Emma and Boris left, not going anywhere and nowhere for them to go imo"

Fans believe Emma and Boris will be leaving the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

So far Emma and Boris have been getting to know each other, despite Emma still chatting to her ex-boyfriend Harry whilst he is coupled up with Helena.

Although Billykiss shared a smooch with Cach, it looks like his relationship with Toni is back on track, meaning she could be single and vulnerable.

Whilst bombshell Angel has been growing closer to Ty, but as a new couple they could also be at risk of being dumped from the island.

Angel and Ty may be at risk according to fans. Picture: ITV

Fans believe that Meg and Dejon, Helena and Harry, Shakira and Conor, Jamie and Yasmin, and Toni and Cach are safe from being however viewers will have to watch the show to find out who actually leaves the villa.

With the grand finale set to air in the coming weeks, it looks like not all of these couples will make it to the end...

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.