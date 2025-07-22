Love Island fans 'work out' who has been dumped in shocking twist

22 July 2025, 11:32

Viewers are convinced they know who has been dumped from Love Island
Viewers are convinced they know who has been dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

After voting for their favourite girl and boy, Love Island viewers believe they know who has been dumped from the villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island viewers are convinced they know who has left the villa, after fan votes ensured that at least one boy and one girl would be at risk of leaving the series.

Earlier this week viewers were asked to vote for their favourite boy and favourite girl, with those watching suspecting the Islanders with the fewest votes will be dumped from the show.

With Maya Jama announcing she is heading back to Spain to deliver the devastating news to the contestants, many of those watching the show are convinced they know who is leaving.

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, fans mused over who they believe has been dumped from Love Island.

Viewers were voting for their favourite Love Island boy and girl
Viewers were voting for their favourite Love Island boy and girl. Picture: ITV

Lots of social media users are convinced Boris, Billykiss, Emma and Ty may be on the chopping block and are most likely to be dumped from the villa.

One person wrote: "Here's how it's going to go tonight, Dijon will be in the bottom with Boris and ty and the Islanders will get to decide who goes, that way Dijon will stay. It's obvious if Dijon is in the bottom, Islanders will be given the choice."

Another said: "Guys, it's not going to be Meg or Dejon unfortunately - producers want them in the final. There is a lot of people in that villa. It's probably going to be Boris, Emma, Ty, Billykiss and new girl. No one is wasting their votes on them."

While a third stated: "Think time Emma and Boris left, not going anywhere and nowhere for them to go imo"

Fans believe Emma and Boris will be leaving the Love Island villa
Fans believe Emma and Boris will be leaving the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

So far Emma and Boris have been getting to know each other, despite Emma still chatting to her ex-boyfriend Harry whilst he is coupled up with Helena.

Although Billykiss shared a smooch with Cach, it looks like his relationship with Toni is back on track, meaning she could be single and vulnerable.

Whilst bombshell Angel has been growing closer to Ty, but as a new couple they could also be at risk of being dumped from the island.

Angel and Ty may be at risk according to fans
Angel and Ty may be at risk according to fans. Picture: ITV

Fans believe that Meg and Dejon, Helena and Harry, Shakira and Conor, Jamie and Yasmin, and Toni and Cach are safe from being however viewers will have to watch the show to find out who actually leaves the villa.

With the grand finale set to air in the coming weeks, it looks like not all of these couples will make it to the end...

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Are Love Island's Andrada and Ben still dating?

Are Love Island's Andrada and Ben still together?

Tommy and Lucy were dumped by Shakira and Ty in a shock twist.

Are Love Island's Tommy and Lucy still together?

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Some contestants will be leaving Love Island

Love Island first look teases who will be dumped from the villa

Love Island's Angel looks unrecognisable

Love Island's Angel looks unrecognisable in old pictures before transformation

Yasmin and Dejon hash things out on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Yasmin and Dejon clash as they discuss tense kissing challenge

Trending on Heart

Ozzy Osbourne has passed away

Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76 following health battle

Beyoncé turned a young girl’s final wish into something unforgettable when she sang to 12-year-old Taylon Davis

When Beyoncé serenaded terminally ill fan with emotional rendition of 'Survivor'

Leigh-Anne has opened up about motherhood

Leigh-Anne reveals her twin daughters could follow her footsteps into music

Prince George birthday portraits through the years

All Prince George's birthday portraits through the years

Heart presenter Vicky suffers with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder.

Vicky Pattison felt 'gaslit by doctors' amid 'debilitating' PMDD struggle

During a casual stroll through a through mall, Ed Sheeran spotted a 13-year-old busker singing one of his songs — and made her day by quietly joining her on stage.

When Ed Sheeran surprised emotional busker who was singing his song in a mall

Lucy Quinn and Tommy Bradley opened up about their realtionship

Love Island's Lucy breaks silence on shocking voicenote as Tommy stands by her

Lauren Wood and Harrison Solomon's relationship was a hot topic on Love Island

Love Island fans brand Harrison's apology 'scripted' as he reunites with Lauren

Love Island's Meg and Dejon think everyone is 'jealous' of them

Love Island's 'delusional' Meg and Dejon blame villa girls for viewer backlash

Line of Duty is set to return for a seventh series in 2026.

Line of Duty series seven 'in the works' as leading stars reveal filming plans

Filming for the sequel has already begun in New York.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Cast, storyline and release date revealed

Love Is Blind season two is just weeks away.

Love Is Blind UK teases first look trailer as Netflix reveals return date

Love Is Blind

Angel's arrival causes mayhem

Love Island first look teases 'savage' dumping as Angel's arrival causes mayhem

Lady Gaga wears an array of outfits whilst on tour

Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour outfits revealed

Before finding fame, Shakira dressed up as a Disney princess for kids' parties.

Love Island's Shakira stuns as a Disney princess in unearthed party pictures

Harrison has reportedly left the Love Island villa

Real reason Harrison quit Love Island revealed