When does Love Island end? Final date and time revealed

28 July 2025, 13:00

The Love Island end date and time has been revealed
The Love Island end date and time has been revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

When is the Love Island final? The finale date and time explained.

Love Island UK has seen some of the most controversial moments ever, with love triangles and friendship fallouts aplenty in this iconic series.

From Meg and Dejon's controversial relationship, to Harry, Shakira and Helena's awkward love triangle and Toni, Harrison, Lauren and Cach's romantic square, season 12 has been filled with drama.

We've seen Casa Amor, Movie Night and The Grafties, so this means we are hurtling towards the final where one couple will be crowned Love Island 2025 champions.

So when does Love Island end? Here is everything you need to know about the final date.

When does Love Island finish?
The Love Island end date has been revealed. Picture: ITV

When does Love Island finish?

Love Island has been confirmed the end on Monday August 4th, meaning their will be 49 episodes in season 12.

The final episode normally involves the last four couples competing to win Love Island as the public vote for their favourite pairing.

What time is the Love Island final?
It won't be long until Love Island ends. Picture: ITV

What time is the Love Island final?

Maya Jama will host the thrilling episode which usually begins at the usual time of 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. The episode will finish at 10:35pm where one couple will be crowned Love Island 2025 winners.

