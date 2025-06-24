Love Island 2025 end date and time revealed

24 June 2025, 20:30

Love Island will end later this summer
Love Island will end later this summer. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

When will Love Island finish? The UK finale date revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island UK is in full swing as the season 12 islanders explore various connections on their hunt for romance.

So far we've seen love squares involving Megan Clarke, Tommy Bradley, Conor Phillips and Emily Moran, with drama kicking off between Yasmin Pettet and Helena Ford over Harry Cooksley.

Now with bombshells Giorgio Russo, Poppy Harrison, Will Means and Caprice Alexandra causing a stir in the villa, we don't want the drama to end.

As we race towards Casa Amor, many fans are wondering when Love Island will end.

The Love Island end date has been predicted
The Love Island end date has been predicted. Picture: ITV

When does Love Island finish?

The exact end date of Love Island has not been officially confirmed yet, however if it follows the same structure as previous seasons, it is expected the show will finish on or around Monday July 28th.

Normally a UK series of Love Island lasts 49 days, meaning that since the show started on Monday June 9th it would end on Sunday July 27th, however the finale tends to air on a Monday evening so season 12 could have 50 episodes instead.

It won't be long until Love Island ends
It won't be long until Love Island ends. Picture: ITV

The final episode normally involves the last four couples compete to win Love Island as the public vote for their favourite pairing.

Maya Jama will host the thrilling episode which usually begins at the usual time of 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The first look for Tuesday June 24 has been revealed

Love Island first look: Megan and Conor grow closer as Tommy is left furious

When does Casa Amor start?

When Casa Amor starts on Love Island 2025

Poppy Harrison split from her partner just days ago.

Love Island bombshell Poppy 'dumped boyfriend' a week before signing up

The Love Island USA season 7 villa has been praised for its design

Where is Love Island USA filmed? Villa location revealed

Love Island's Megan Clarke has a scar on her forehead

Love Island star Megan's scar explained after fans notice head wound

Love Island's Harry breaks down in tears

Love Island's Harry breaks down in tears in emotional first look

Trending on Heart

Tallulah Willis has been forced to defend posting photos of dad Bruce.

Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah calls out trolls after sharing new photos of her dad

Coleen Nolan will become a grandmother for the third time.

Coleen Nolan's delight as daughter announces first pregnancy

Jessie J has undergone surgery following a breast cancer diagnosis

Jessie J in tears as she shares candid details of breast cancer surgery

Kelsey Parker and Will Lindsay have announced the loss of their baby

Kelsey Parker announces tragic loss of third child who was 'born sleeping'

Heart Live in Ibiza

Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots: Watch Jax Jones' exclusive set, a surprise proposal and bonus Wayne Rooney!
More than three decades after its 1990 release, Pretty Woman remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic comedies.

Pretty Woman outtakes shows new side of Julia Roberts and Richard Gere's relationship

Britney Spears once come remarkably close to landing the lead role in the smash-hit film, The Notebook.

Britney Spears' forgotten audition for The Notebook: Producers were "blown away"

Love Island USA is currently airing

Where to watch Love Island USA season 7 in the UK

Everything you need to know about the longest day of the year for 2024

Summer Solstice 2025: Date, time and meaning of longest day of the year

News

The level of Noel's spirituality came as a bit of a surprise

6 most bizarre moments from Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure

Noel Edmonds is part of a big blended family.

Does Noel Edmonds have children? TV star's blended family explained

Giorgio Russo is taking part in season 12 of Love Island

Who is Giorgio Russo? Love Island star's age, job, famous sister and Instagram revealed

Caprice is joining the Love Island villa

Who is Caprice Alexandra? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Love Island's Will Means?

Who is Love Island's Will Means? Bombshell's age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison?

Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison? Bombshell's age, job, Instagram revealed

The couple wanted to emigrate and give back to their local community.

Why Noel Edmonds quit TV and left the UK