Love Island 2025 end date and time revealed

Love Island will end later this summer. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

When will Love Island finish? The UK finale date revealed.

Love Island UK is in full swing as the season 12 islanders explore various connections on their hunt for romance.

So far we've seen love squares involving Megan Clarke, Tommy Bradley, Conor Phillips and Emily Moran, with drama kicking off between Yasmin Pettet and Helena Ford over Harry Cooksley.

Now with bombshells Giorgio Russo, Poppy Harrison, Will Means and Caprice Alexandra causing a stir in the villa, we don't want the drama to end.

As we race towards Casa Amor, many fans are wondering when Love Island will end.

The Love Island end date has been predicted. Picture: ITV

When does Love Island finish?

The exact end date of Love Island has not been officially confirmed yet, however if it follows the same structure as previous seasons, it is expected the show will finish on or around Monday July 28th.

Normally a UK series of Love Island lasts 49 days, meaning that since the show started on Monday June 9th it would end on Sunday July 27th, however the finale tends to air on a Monday evening so season 12 could have 50 episodes instead.

It won't be long until Love Island ends. Picture: ITV

The final episode normally involves the last four couples compete to win Love Island as the public vote for their favourite pairing.

Maya Jama will host the thrilling episode which usually begins at the usual time of 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.