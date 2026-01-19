Love Island All Stars first look sees Belle confront Sean in fiery exchange

Belle confronts Sean in the Love Island first look. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Belle and Sean are getting into it in the Love Island first look, whilst Whitney and Jack's connection continues to grow.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars first look for Monday January 19th sees tensions rise as Belle confronts Sean after Jess told her he said he wished he's coupled up with Helena.

Belle started: "Do you think there is anything you feel you’ve missed out from our conversations? Jess just pulled me…and basically said that if you was picking you’d have chosen Helena, and you’d rather she picked you. When we had a conversation you said, ‘No, I’m really happy you picked me’.”

Sean is lost for words. He sheepishly answers: "I am interested in Helena. You know Samie came in yesterday, I’m interested in her as well and I’m being honest with you it is still early days.”

Not one to be messed around, Belle gives Sean a piece of her mind.

Belle and Sean talk things through. Picture: ITV

After a mixed 24 hours for the couple, Jack pulls Whitney for a chat and the two head for the terrace, where Whitney says: “I feel like we are stepping along…it’s definitely going forward.”

Jack says: “I feel like we are the only couple right now who has not kissed outside of a challenge…I was kind of thinking about it today.”

Whiney says: “What are you trying to insinuate? That you’d like a kiss?”

Jack says: “I’d love a kiss to be fair…”

Will Jack shoot his shot and go for it? Or will Whitney put the breaks on his advances?

Jack and Whitney may be growing closer. Picture: ITV

Single Islander Charlie’s head is in a spin, as he pulls Jess for a chat that evening and it seems the pair have been pondering more than friendship.

Jess says: “Has your head gone?”

Charlie: “I don’t know… I have something great with Mills, I love flirting with you and having a good time and getting to know you.”

Jess: “I do feel like we have that cheeky vibe… and I need that from a guy. That's when you know there is a spark there.”

Charlie: “I want to carry on exploring it.”

Things get flirty between the two as Jess reveals if Millie wasn’t there she’d be lipsing Charlie.

Charlie says: “Why do I feel like we are doing something we shouldn't be doing?”

As he then heads over to chat to Millie, will he be honest about what’s been said?

Charlie and Jess begin to flirt. Picture: ITV

Shaq pulls both Helena (who he’s coupled up with) and bombshell AJ and makes it clear he’s going to get to know them both, but will stop kissing them both out of respect for the girls.

The next day, Shaq continues to get to know bombshell AJ as they head for the terrace.

Shaq says to AJ: “I don’t want to hurt anyone's feelings…everyone knows I’m interested in you and we have good chats.”

Watching from below, Helena is keen to know what is going on up on the terrace between the two.

As Helena chats to Scott around the pool with her mind wandering, Scott says: “Shall we go up?”

What will await Helena when she reaches the terrace?

AJ and Shaq are still getting to know each other. Picture: ITV

Elsewhere, the Secret Garden continues to be a popular spot for the Islanders exploring connections outside of their couples.

This time it’s Jess who pulls Charlie for a chat and as they head over to the private spot she jokes, “Bit brazen?”

As they head in Millie and Scott both clock it. Millie then shouts over to Tommy to alert him as they watch and wait…but will what happens in the Secret Garden stay there?