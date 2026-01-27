Love Island All Stars first look sees Islanders in tears as game gets heated

Drama erupts on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Scott and Sean aren't holding back while Lucinda questions her connection with Ciaran amid Samie romance.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Love Island All Stars first look for Tuesday January 27th sees the Islanders settle around the firepit to play a game of ‘It’s Giving’.

One-by-one each Islander will choose a box, each with characteristic hidden inside, and gift it to the All Star they think best suits the trait.

Curtis is up first and gifts Millie ‘It’s giving green flag’, as he explains: “She’s honest, she’s absolutely lovely and I feel like we’ve had great conversations which are leading in the right direction.”

Jess gifts Shaq a box with the ‘biggest gameplayer’ inside, she says: “I just felt like with Belle and Helena…”

Jess causes a stir on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Shaq defends himself: “Nah, Jess. I can’t lie, when you know exactly how I’ve gone about situations in here and tried to think about everyone's feelings, everyone here knows that, and you’re calling me a game player. Instead of me I think there are other people…”

But who does Shaq suggest should have been given that box?

Things escalate further when Scott stands up and gifts Sean the ‘Stirring the pot’ as a gift.

Speaking to Sean, Scott says: “The behaviour you have had towards Shaq is snakey. I feel like you use the ‘Sean let me feel sorry for you’ card and get the grace that he doesn’t get…and when I came in and said something to you after what I’d seen as a viewer and the first few days I thought maybe I actually got it wrong, but I think I actually got it right and you’ve not grown as a person…”

Defending himself, Sean says: “Look Scott, you’ve had your moment, you’ve smashed it mate…honestly I think you’ve been picking on me since day one. You had your moment when you first came in, you humiliated me and when everyone else has come through the door you’ve been like ‘we’re good mates now’... we’re not mates. I don’t know you, you’re not my mate.”

And the night isn’t over. Who gets a return ticket home, who is branded childish and who is only here for the drama?

Sean fires back at Scott. Picture: ITV

Newest bombshell Lucinda was not afraid to step on toes at the recoupling, however it looks like Samie and Ciaran are not yet a thing of the past…

Pulling her for a girlie chat, Millie tells Lucinda: “So, them two have had a kiss tonight. Do you know that?”

Lucinda asks: “Who?”

Millie says: “Ciaran and Samie…”

Lucinda is left in disbelief.

Will this put a pause on her exploring their new connection any further?