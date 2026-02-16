Love Island All Stars First Look sees tensions flare as controversial game returns

16 February 2026, 11:39

Love Island All Stars First Look revealed
Love Island All Stars First Look revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Leanne, Scott and Belle get into it once again, while Sean plans a romantic date with Lucinda.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars First Look for Monday February 16th sees the Islanders face a test as Harrison gets a text:

“Islanders, how well do you know your other half? It’s time to put your relationship to the test in a game of Knowing me, Knowing you.”

Millie tells Zac: “Oh no, I’ve got a bad memory, don’t hate me!”

The Islanders get revising to prepare. It’s game time, hosts Millie and Zac announce: “Let’s find out how well the boys know the girls!”

The game gets heated on Love Island All Stars
The game gets heated on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

The boys write their answers on their chalk boards, as the girls do the same. One by one they reveal their answer and see if their partner matches.

Zac asks the girls if their partner has ever cheated, the answers leave some Islanders feeling secure and another one shocked at the response.

“What is the age of the oldest person your partner has slept with?” also throws out some surprises as the girls learn something new, as Ciaran jokingly says: I’m done, I’m walking out!”

There’s some back and forth with Leanne, Scott and Belle when asked “If your partner wasn’t coupled up with you, which Islander would they choose to couple up with?” before Millie announces that the game is done.

Millie announces the winners and the couple with the least points, leaving some Islanders happy and others with some questions.

Later on that afternoon another text comes through with an announcement for the losing couple, leaving the Islanders shocked…

Love Island All Stars will play a game this evening
Love Island All Stars will play a game this evening. Picture: ITV

Later that evening, Sean, Tommy and Carrington are chatting on the daybeds, he tells them  he wants to do something special for Lucinda and they agree to help.

Sean then sneaks up to the Terrace as Tommy approaches Lucinda telling her: “You look nice tonight…follow me…”

Lucinda says: “Oh god, what’s going on?”

Sean is waiting on the Terrace for her and says to himself: “Composure mate…”

Will his romantic scheming with Tommy and Carrington pay off? And how will Lucinda react?

