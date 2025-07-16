Love Island first look sees Cach in tears as fallout from Toni picking Harrison continues

Cach cries in tonight's Love Island episode. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Following a dramatic recoupling, Love Island's Cash and Lauren are emotional as Toni and Harrison reunite.

The Love Island first look for Wednesday July 16 sees the fallout from Toni picking Harrison at the last recoupling, with both Lauren and Cach left in tears.

Reflecting on the moment, Harrison tells Toni: “I feel like my head wanted one thing and my heart wanted another, but unfortunately the heart gets what it wants.”

Trying to make things right, Harrison and Toni both go to apologise to Cach and Lauren.

Lauren says to Harrison: “I’ve wasted my whole time getting to know you for no reason… To do what you’ve done to me tonight is so disrespectful.” She adds: “I feel like everything has been a lie."

Lauren tells Harrison how she really feels. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, Cach tells Toni: “That was one of the most embarrassing things I’ve been through in my entire life… You knew what decision you wanted to make, you were just waiting for the go ahead from someone else.”

“I can’t respect that. Good luck with your endeavours,” he concludes and walks away.

Still reeling from the shock decision, Cach confides in Ty on the Terrace, showing he’s in touch with his emotions, he begins to cry as Ty comforts him.

Cach admits: “I can’t believe I’m crying. I haven’t cried in years.”

In a tender moment, Ty says: “This is real though, it’s you. It’s better to let stuff like this out than bottle it up. It doesn’t make you any less of a man, in fact more of a man.”

Ty comforts Cash. Picture: ITV

The next day, an exciting text arrives for Jamie, which reads: "Jamie, it’s time for you and Yasmin to head out on your first date together. Please get ready to leave the villa #BalanceIsEverything #FloatWithFinesse."

The loved-up pair head to the beach and discover they’ll be going paddleboarding in the sparkling Mediterranean sea.

Yasmin demonstrates her expertise and impeccable posture as she stands up straight on her board, "I feel like I’m on Titanic,” she says. “I’m so good at this, it’s a joke.”

Jamie notes: “I think the posture is coming in clutch.”

With the date drawing to an end, Jamie tells Yasmin: “I thought you were going to be really fiery 24/7, but I’ve really enjoyed getting to know the calm side of you. It’s not always a storm. I feel like there’s a hard, diamond encrusted shell but it's cotton wool inside.”

Jamie and Yasmin go on a date. Picture: ITV

Back in the Villa, Boris confesses to Billykiss how he’s really feeling about their dwindling connection.

“We don’t have the same sparkle as it was before. Maybe we should try to explore new connections.”

Billykiss replies: “I feel like your energy shifted and the spark was slowly dissolving, but I feel like it was because of you."

With that chapter closed, Boris sets his sights on Emma and invites her for a secret chat in the Hideaway.

Whilst on the swing, the two get to know one another better and then head to the hot tub where things get steamy. The two get closer, with Emma sitting on Boris’ lap and they share their first kiss.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.