Love Island first look reveals chaos as Casa Amor temptation proves too much for the boys

Love Island's first look shows relationships put to the test as Casa Amor proves to be too much temptation for some. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Casa Amor is causing havoc with connections this week as the boys struggle to remain loyal to their original girls. Even the ones who have gone exclusive. Spoilers ahead.

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Love Island 2026 has brought back Casa Amor and as usual, the drama and chaos has began to unravel thanks to the arrival of 12 new bombshells.

With the boys over in the new villa, it seems the six new female islanders have done more than turn a few heads as they test the loyalty of even some of the strongest contestants.

The first bit of drama comes from the boys camp, Aidan, Kavan, Lorenzo, Samraj and Finley who are all exceptionally busy building new relationships and locking lips.

Lorenzo makes a play for Julia, Kavan and Charleen refuse to miss another opportunity to kiss and Finley is full of flirty chat with Olivia.

Love Island's Kavan forgets all about Jasmine in the main villa as he locks lips with Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Simba keeps busy as he gets to know multiple Casa Amor bombshells. Picture: ITV2

Samraj, despite declaring how much he was into Mica just days before at the recoupling, is also sharing kisses with Casa Amor girl Martha.

Simba is up to his old tricks too as he locks lips with Mara while also exploring a connection with Nevaeh. However, main villa boy Sean may just ruin his chances as he lets slip a telling-truth about his pal.

And of course, it wouldn't be Casa Amor without a head-to-head challenge with the main villa as they play an intense game of spin the bottle.

Perhaps most surprisingly, Sean, who has been questioning if he locked things off too early with Lola Deal, goes all in for the challenge, kissing both Martha and Charleen - someone he has a previous connection with.

Love Island's Ellie and Lola remain loyal to their couples back in the main villa. Picture: ITV2

Meanwhile, Lola is back in the main villa remaining totally loyal to Fitzy while Ellie has also declared herself unavailable because of her feelings towards Finley.

Opening up, she tells Lola: "I just feel like he’s the one and if Finley comes back with someone it will break my heart. I'm not going to lie, I will be gutted but I know how I feel and I'm standing by how I feel… it’s just right."

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

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