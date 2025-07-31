Love Island first look teases which couple is dumped after public vote

31 July 2025, 13:03

One couple has left the Love Island villa
One couple has left the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

One couple has left the Love Island villa and missed out on a place in the final.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Love Island first look for Thursday July 31 sees one couple dumped from the villa after a shocking public vote.

The talent show continues as the Islanders attempt to raise the bar with each performance.

Conor and Megan sing their hearts out as they channel Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez in a High School Musical number. Meanwhile, Shakira delivers a show stopping performance of a Whole New World and Jamie gives a rousing motivational speech.

Harry showcases his juggling skills whilst dressed as a clown and Toni flaunts her Las Vegas hostess skills - serving shots and comments to each Islander.

The talent show continues
The talent show continues. Picture: ITV

Toni says to Cach: “This isn’t the only way I can serve you, hunny.” Giving Megan a shot, she says, “Cheers to unfinished business.”

Meanwhile to Helena, she says, “Can’t over-serve you, you’ll take my man to the Hideaway.”

Toni then says: “Cheers to all of us for an amazing season…like no other.”

Following the talent show, one Islander receives a text which reads" “Islanders. The public have been voting for their favourite couple. The couple with the fewest votes and therefore dumped from the island is…..”

Another Islander then receives another text revealing the couple.

One Love Island couple has left the villa
One Love Island couple has left the villa. Picture: ITV

The next day, one Islander walks into the bedroom and is greeted by six new screaming arrivals. It’s the return of the iconic Love Island baby challenge as the Islanders put their parenting prowess to the test.

Today’s challenge leaves the Islanders reflecting on their future. One couple is left broody as a boy says to his partner, “Does this make you want to have a baby with me? That’s exactly what I feel like now.”

Meanwhile, another boy says to his partner, “I’m definitely someone who would want kids somewhere down the line. It’s very apparent you don’t want kids.”

His partner replies, “Not at any age. I’ve never had the desire to have a family.”

Could this be a dealbreaker for her partner? And how will the Islanders fare in today’s challenge?

The baby challenge has returned
The baby challenge has returned. Picture: ITV

During the baby challenge, one couple speaks on the terrace and reflects on their journey together.

He says, “I really do enjoy spending time with you. I do really see a future with you.”

He adds, “I’ve never got on with anyone this well.”

She replies, “Me neither.”

He then says, “It’s only right we make this exclusive.”

But which couple are taking their relationship to new heights?

Someone has been dumped from Love Island
Someone has been dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

One Islander receives a text which reads, “Islanders. Tonight you will be tested on how well you really know your other half. #KnowingMeKnowingYou”

Before the Islanders take on the ultimate couple quiz, they spend time digging into the details of their other half.

It’s soon time for the challenge as a number of questions are raised including‘ What is your partner’s love language? What would you change about your partner?’

But the last question, ‘Who would your partner couple up with if it wasn’t you?’ ruffles feathers among not one, but two couples. Is there trouble in paradise?

