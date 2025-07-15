Love Island first look teases which couple are dumped from the villa

15 July 2025, 14:10

The Love Island first look has been revealed
The Love Island first look has been revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Either Tommy and Lucy, Harrison and Lauren, or Conor and Emma will be dumped from Love Island tonight.

The Love Island first look for Tuesday July 15 hints at which couple have been dumped from the island.

After being voted the most compatible couple by the public, Shakira and Ty face a huge decision. They share a private moment to discuss their options and determine which of the three vulnerable couples will be dumped from the Island forever.

Ty tells Shakira: “This is not going to be an easy decision at all.”

Shakira assures him: “They’re all up there for a reason, they are the most vulnerable couples…”

Shakira and Ty must choose who is dumped from the island
Shakira and Ty must choose who is dumped from the island. Picture: ITV

After much discussion, Shakira and Ty return to the Firepit having made their decision. Shakira rises to announce their choice of who will be going home.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision…” she announces. “We discussed whether things are already solid enough to work on the outside or if people still have things to explore within the Villa. So the couple we have decided to dump is…”

Either Harrison and Lauren, Tommy and Lucy or Conor and Emma will be dumped from the Island.

One couple will be dumped tonight
One couple will be dumped tonight. Picture: ITV

The next night, a surprise text message arrives for Billykiss, causing a major stir amongst the group:

‘Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling in which the girls will choose which boy they want to recouple with #NoMoreTriangles’

“This will be fun…” Yasmin says.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

