Love Island first look sees Dejon's Casa Amor antics exposed as Meg gives him an ultimatum

10 July 2025, 12:51

Th eLove Island first look sees drama between Meg and Dejon
Th eLove Island first look sees drama between Meg and Dejon. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

The Love Island first look sees drama for all of the couples as the Casa Amor drama makes it way to the main villa.

The Love Island first look for Thursday July 10 has been revealed as the fallout from the Casa Amor recoupling ensues.

In one tension-filled moment Andrada pulls Meg for a chat to discuss Dejon and his antics in Casa Amor.

Coming clean about her experience with Dejon, Andrada shares: "We’ve got a really good connection and everyone saw it. It’s stronger than what he has with you, it’s very obvious."

Making it clear about her intentions now she’s in the Villa, she continues: "I will still chat to him."

Andrada and Meg have a debrief
Andrada and Meg have a debrief. Picture: ITV

Meg says of her Casa Amor experience: "From my side, no one compared to D."

Andrada continues: "He said he hasn’t had a connection with any of the other Bombshells like he’s had with me. He said I’m the best bombshell in there for him."

After both choosing to recouple with new Casa Bombshells, Toni and Harrison reunite face-to-face, Harrison tells Toni: "I’m happy for you."

"I’m happy for you", she sarcastically returns. "My heart is beaming and gleaming."

Unable to resist, Harrison shoots Toni a knowing look whilst licking his lips.

Referring to Lauren, Toni warns him: "Stop looking at me and licking your lips… you’re going to make your girlfriend jealous."

He continues: "I’m glad you're still here though, I would've hated to see you go."

"You would not be the reason I go home, I'll tell you that right now," Toni quickly responds.

Pushing his luck again, Harrison teases: "Did you miss me? Is it nice to see me?"

Toni and Harrison have a flirty chat
Toni and Harrison have a flirty chat. Picture: ITV

The next day, Helena and Emma clear the air about unfinished business by the Firepit.

Intrigued, Helena asks Emma: “Did you come in here for Harry?”

“No,” Emma responds. “You don’t for one second need to worry about that.”

She tells Helena what she really thinks of her situation with Harry: “I think there's been things which I really don't agree with how you’ve carried yourself. Sneaking off to the Hideaway behind Shakira's back.”

Helena replies: “Do you not realise that every time I come to the Firepit, I get slam-dunked for his behaviour?”

“But why are you tolerating that?” Emma retorts. “It’s a pattern and you just keep taking him back, he’s not worth it.”

She adds: “He thinks he can get away with murder and no offence, you’re kind of letting him.”

Helena and Emma discuss Harry
Helena and Emma discuss Harry. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, after reflecting on her earlier conversation with Andrada, Meg takes Dejon to the Terrace to deliver an ultimatum.

“If you were genuinely all for me, as soon as you walked through the door after Casa, you’d want to close things off. Obviously I feel a certain way about you but you don’t feel it back.”

She continues: “You literally need to decide today. I’m not going to sit here and be in a triangle. My bottle says Meg, not mug.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

