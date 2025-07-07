Love Island first look: Dejon's head turns as he moves on from Meg with Andrada

7 July 2025

Is this the end of Meg and Dejon?
Is this the end of Meg and Dejon? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

It's the second day of Casa Amor and while the boys wake up with the bombshells, the girls are met with their own set of bombshells in the main Love Island villa.

Love Island viewers are set to be stunned as the antics from the boys' first night of Casa Amor are revealed in tonight's episode (Monday, July 8). Ahead of the episode airing, a first look reveals big updates for the likes of Harrison, Dejon and Tommy.

Meanwhile, the girls welcome the six bombshells to the main villa, and it's not long until sparks start to fly - not just between the boys and girls but also between Meg and Shakira as they butt heads during a challenge.

The biggest shock of the night will be Dejon's conversation with bombshell Andrada, who he reveals to be his "favourite" bombshell before engaging in a very flirty conversation.

Here's what to expect from tonight's episode of Love Island.

The Love Island boys wake up for the first time in the Casa Amor villa
The Love Island boys wake up for the first time in the Casa Amor villa. Picture: ITV

Secrets from the first night of Casa Amor are revealed

As the boys wake up to their first full day in Casa Amor with the bombshells, there is talk of what happened in the bedroom the night before.

Andrada comments: “Someone over there couldn’t actually take a breather for a second," but who is she talking about?

Later, Lucy and Tommy grow closer in The Snug as they discuss their connection and his relationship with Emily.

Tommy says: “It’s been smooth sailing with Emily but not sure if we’ve got that sexual chemistry...I think with you there’s more tension, there’s spark there.”

“I definitely came in at the right time Tommy,” Lucy replies.

Meanwhile, exes Emma and Harry sit down to talk about their history and reflect on what it is like to be in Casa Amor together.

Dejon and Andrada grow closer in Casa Amor
Dejon and Andrada grow closer in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Andrada turns Dejon's head

Later in the day, Dejon opens up to Andrada about how he is feeling towards her, telling her: “The sexual chemistry is undeniable, I can feel that already...I’m good at judging characters and you caught my attention straight away. I think you’re beautiful, sexy...I want to see if there’s something more.”

The Love Island girls welcome six new bombshells into the main villa
The Love Island girls welcome six new bombshells into the main villa. Picture: ITV

Casa Amor boys arrive in the main villa

After watching the boys skip over to Casa Amor the day before, they are excited to meet the six bombshells entering for them.

They receive a text which reads: "Girls, time to get ready as Boris, Cach, Chris, Jamie, Martin and Ty will be entering the Villa. #WhilstTheBoysAreAwayTheGirlsWillPlay #CasaIncoming."

Before the girls meet the new bombshells, they take a moment to hold hands, close their eyes and manifest the men of their dreams walking through the door. Toni says: “It’s time to stop looking stupid... stop being labelled a mug..., I wish you all the best of luck and may the best woman win, Amen!”

As the new boys sit around the firepit and get to know the girls, they share what they make of the series so far, and what has happened in the villa.

Boris is quick to comment: “Shakira was not treated well from day one... and I have come here to repair that.”

Later on, Yasmin and Toni take Jamie to the firepit to get to know him better as he tells them he likes both their vibe. Talking about her experience to date, the conversation turns to which boys Yasmin has kissed. Prompted by Toni’s question, Yasmin then makes a bold move on Jamie...but will he accept?

Meg and Shakira clash during a game in the main villa
Meg and Shakira clash during a game in the main villa. Picture: ITV

Casa Amor game causes drama for Shakira and Meg

Later in the day, both villas receive a text which reads: "Islanders, phones at the ready as the Villa and Casa Amor are going head to head in tonight’s challenge, Raunchy Races. The villa that gets the most points will win a party tonight. #MayTheBestVillaWin #TeamPixel."

The groups gather and eagerly await texts with raunchy dares that both villas must race to complete, the villa that finishes first scores a point.

A text comes through instructing the boy with the most tattoos to snog the girl he thinks is relationship material. Questioning which guy would be taking part in the challenge for Casa Amor, Meg questions: “Who’s got the most tattoos, D?”

Alluding to Meg’s reactions when Dejon has explored other options in the villa, Shakira tells the new boys: “Trust me you don’t want to see when D comes back off a date… Scary.”

Meg does not find this funny, however, as she hits back: “No it’s not… I’m not laughing, Shakira.”

Shakira is having none of it, simply commenting: “Aww, grow up Meg.”

One question requiring the oldest boy to kiss the oldest girl forces exes Harry and Emma to reunite with a passionate kiss.

Andrada appears to have turned Dejon's head
Andrada appears to have turned Dejon's head. Picture: ITV

Dejon and Andrada get flirty

During the same night, Dejon and Andrada appear to be growing closer as they share a seriously flirty conversation in the snug at Casa Amor.

“Out of all the bombshells that have come in, you're definitely my favourite," Dejon tells her: "You’ve got it both, the looks, the personality."

He goes on: “And even though you get nervous and shy, you’re still confident, you get like a cute nervous and shy.”

Andrada replies: “Does that turn you on?” to which Dejon says: “I can see it being something, but I want it all.”

Meg is having doubts about Dejon

Back in the main villa, Meg is having a hard time while reflecting on her romance with Dejon.

“You can't call me ‘my Meg’ if you still want to be open. And I've let it happen," she tells Helena, who agrees, stating: “That is having your cake and eating it.”

She arrives at the realisation: “I really don’t trust him."

