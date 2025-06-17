Love Island first look: Dejon is forced to make a choice as new bombshell arrives

Dejon is forced to make a choice as new bombshell arrives. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

From Meg and Malisha's love triangle with Dejon, to Yasmin's shocking comment and the arrival of a new bombshell, here's a first look at what will happen on Love Island tonight.

In the first look of Love Island from tonight (Tuesday, June 17) there is finally clarity for Toni as Conor comes clean about his feelings for Emily. Meanwhile, Malisha and Meg decide it is time Dejon choose between them, all before a recoupling and a new arrival bring new drama for the villa.

Toni gets clarity from Conor about Emily

Tensions rise in the Love Island villa as Toni decides it's time to get clarity about his feelings for Emily. While catching up with the bombshell, Toni learns that Conor had previously brought up the idea of going to the hideaway with her - something he never mentioned to her directly.

Emily, wanting to be transparent, assures Toni she turned it down out of respect, saying: "I think the world of you, you'll have your man, you will!" Toni appreciates the honesty but makes it clear she wants to hear the truth from Conor himself. She soon pulls him for a direct conversation, telling him: "I get the hint, you're getting along with Emily."

Speaking of his suggestion to go to the hideaway with Emily, Toni adds: "I wish that came from you and not her." Conor admits he didn't handle it well and concedes he should've spoken to her first. Now that the air is cleared, could a hideaway visit be on the cards for Conor and Emily?

Toni and Conor call time on their romance. Picture: ITV

Alima's not happy with Remell

Elsewhere, Alima confronts Remell over his behaviour in the recent challenge, expressing frustration over what she sees as a lack of accountability.

"You say you like me and do things that just don’t match," she tells him. Their conversation becomes tense as Alima questions their compatibility, while Remell tries to keep the dialogue open. But with emotions running high, it remains to be seen whether Alima is ready to move forward or walk away.

Alima's not happy with Remell. Picture: ITV

Malisha and Meg put pressure on Dejon

Meanwhile, Malisha and Meg finally call a truce and sit down for a chat in the snug. Malisha wants clarity about Dejon and asks what he's told Meg.

Meg admits he hasn't said much - prompting her to call him over for a chat. But just before Dejon joins the conversation, Yasmin throws a bombshell his way, cheekily asking if he'd ever consider a threesome with her and Toni.

Shocked, Dejon nearly spits out his drink while Toni is visibly stunned. Yasmin laughs it off as "intrusive thought," and Dejon quickly exits the situation to face Meg and Malisha.

In the chat, Meg tells Dejon: "It’s hard work being in a three-way triangle... you need to be transparent with the both of us." With both women looking for clarity, Dejon is left to make a choice — and fast.

Malisha and Meg put pressure on Dejon. Picture: ITV

Boys pick in the recoupling and a new bombshell arrives

As the dust begins to settle, a recoupling looms. The next morning, Tommy, Shea, and Megan reflect on the fallout from the previous challenge and try to move past the tension. But things shift again when Conor receives a text announcing that the boys will be picking their partners that evening.

As the Islanders prepare their speeches and weigh their options, some decisions are clear while others remain up in the air.

At the firepit, the Islanders gather for the long-anticipated recoupling. Emotions run high, especially for the girls left unsure of where they stand.

But just as the evening's drama seems to peak, another twist drops — a new bombshell, Harrison, is on the way. With a new arrival and unsettled dynamics, the villa is about to get even more unpredictable.

Love Island will continue on ITV1 tonight at 9:00pm.