Love Island first look sees Yasmin and Dejon clash as they discuss tense kissing challenge

Yasmin and Dejon hash things out on Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Following the tense scenes last night, Dejon and Yasmin finally talk things out on Love Island.

Love Island first look for June 21 has been revealed as Yasmin confronts Dejon over the kissing challenge.

Speaking to Yas about his approach last night, Dejon says: "First off, I just want to say apologies for yesterday when you came over to have a conversation and I said no. I felt bad… like I denied you that opportunity.”

Yasmin replies: "For me it was more so in the challenge, you gave me a zero… I would’ve had more respect if you’d have said something like ‘I didn’t kiss her out of respect for Meg as we’re exclusive’ but you made out like it was me.”

"I was just making jokes, I didn’t think anyone would take it seriously," Dejon continues.

Dejon and Yas discuss their fallout. Picture: ITV

Yasmin clarifies: "It sounded like it was on me that’s why it got my back up a little bit.”

Dejon understands Yasmin's perspective, admitting he didn't realise that she had interpreted it that way. He concludes: “I was just joking but if you took it offensively I apologise.”

Yasmin playfully quips: “I hope that pasta was good though.”

Dejon and Yas squash their differences. Picture: ITV

Conor and Shakira, relaxing on sunbeds by the pool, have an honest conversation about their relationship. What began as a friendship has evolved, and they are now trying to gauge the true extent of their feelings for each other.

Conor kicks things off: "We're both saying we're open, and single… I don’t want it to be but I suppose that’s what it is until it isn’t.”

Shakira is quick to reassure him: “I only want to speak to you.”

But Conor has a lingering doubt: “Sometimes I feel like I give more energy than you do.”

Shakira and Conor discuss their relationship. Picture: ITV

Shakira doesn’t deny it, admitting: “Yeah, because I’ve put my walls up because I’ve been hurt. And when you start to like someone, then you put yourself at risk of being hurt. And I don’t know if you’re 100%...”

Surprised, Conor replies: “For you? I’m like 200% for you.”

Shakira continues, laying it all out on the table: “I really like you, but I don’t want you to hurt me. Harry really hurt me and it was really hard. He really made a fool out of me and it hurt.”

The couple discuss their blossoming connection. Picture: ITV

While everyone relaxes in the sunshine, Meg receives a text that delights her: "Meg, it’s time for you and Dejon to capture some memories on a romantic sunset date. Please get ready to leave the Villa. #TeamPixel #GoldenHour."

On a beautiful terrace overlooking the rolling Mallorcan landscape, Meg and Dejon clink their glasses, celebrating their first date and the promise of many more.

The pair reflect on their individual journeys throughout their time on the island of love.

As the sun continues its descent, they feel a deeper connection than ever on their date. They discuss what their families would think of each other and their living arrangements in the outside world.

The breathtaking view and nostalgic conversation prompt Dejon to ponder the future of his relationship with Meg.

“Our first date, first time out the Villa, everything has led up to this…” he says.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.