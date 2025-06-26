Love Island first look: Emily's in tears as Conor and Megan sneak off to hideaway

26 June 2025, 15:11

Emily's in tears as Conor and Megan sneak off to hideaway
Emily's in tears as Conor and Megan sneak off to hideaway. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

There's going to be tears in the Love Island villa in tonight's episode as Emily returns from 'The Sleepover' and Conor decides it is time to come clean about his kiss with Megan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's first look at tonight's episode (Thursday, June 26) reveals that following a conversation with Emily - where he reveals he and Megan kissed - Conor and his new love interest sneak off to the hideaway together.

Emily, who was coupled up with Conor when she left the main villa for 'The Sleepover', decided not to recouple with a new bombshell, deciding her connection with Conor was stronger, despite him revealing intentions to get to know Megan.

As she returns to the villa with Helena, Remell, Dejon and new boy Giorgio, Conor pulls Emily for a chat where he reveals that he and Megan shared a kiss while she was away.

“That’s quite intense," Emily tells Conor: "I thought Megan was more into Tommy to the point where she wouldn’t have done that…"

Conor tells Emily about his kiss with Megan
Conor tells Emily about his kiss with Megan. Picture: ITV

Conor tells Emily: “My head has been with her [Megan]," to which she replies: "I wouldn’t have cared about the kiss...the words ‘while you were away my head was with her’ pushes me out of the equation."

If that wasn't enough for Emily to deal with for one night, Conor later tells her that he and Megan will be sleeping in the hideaway together, a decision she later gets emotional about.

Later, while in the bathroom, Emily tells Tommy and Harry: "I don’t expect anything from him, but from her [Megan], I would’ve expected more."

Following Megan and Conor's time in the hideaway - where they shared more kisses - Tommy and Emily reconnect around the mini fire pit.

Tommy tells Emily: "I don’t know why I’ve been moving so closed off," to which she replies: “Well now is your time to shine darling.”

As Megan and Conor become more serious, does this mean Emily and Tommy will become an item?

Conor and Megan sneak off to the hideaway together
Conor and Megan sneak off to the hideaway together. Picture: ITV

Also in tonight's episode of Love Island, a furious Alima tells Remell she is "done" with him, after finding out he shared a bed and kissed bombshell Poppy during 'The Sleepover'.

“I just hope you know that it’s done between us. At this point I want to try and be civil...there’s no going back," Alima tells Remell.

He responds with: “So you don’t want to hear what I have to say?" to which she hits back: "This is why I was struggling to open up to you...why did you have to share a bed with her?”

The argument does not get resolved and Remell sleeps on the day beds. The next day, Remell tells Dejon in the gym: “On the outside I would've ghosted her [Alima] by now.”

Toni and Harrison enjoy a romantic date
Toni and Harrison enjoy a romantic date. Picture: ITV

In a packed-full episode, we'll also see Toni and Harrison enjoying their first date outside the villa as they go strawberry picking.

“I always say I like a fiery, direct girl and you tick both those boxes for sure," Harrison tells Toni, to which she responds: "I’m happy with you so far. I like that we don’t compare ourselves to anyone in the Villa...Things are going well between us.”

Ben tells Yasmin he's taking a step back
Ben tells Yasmin he's taking a step back. Picture: ITV

Things are not looking so good for Ben and Yasmin, on the other hand, as his admission to Dejon about his feelings lands him in hot water.

Ben, who is coupled up with Yasmin, tells the boys that he's "not feeling" it with his partner. Later, Dejon decides to share this information with Meg, who then gives Yasmin a heads up.

During a chat that evening, Ben tells Yasmin: “I feel like we went from 0 to 100 real quick and I’m going to be taking a step back.”

Yasmin then confides in Toni about Ben, to which she responds: "Someone needs to give Ben a piece of their mind and you’re the perfect one.” Yasmin takes this advice and decides to have it out with Ben and their relationship turns sour.

