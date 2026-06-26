Love Island first look reveals 'emotional fallout' for two couples following brutal game

26 June 2026, 14:39

Love Island cast fall out following brutal Tea, Receipts and Truths game
Love Island cast fall out following brutal Tea, Receipts and Truths game. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Tea, Receipts and Truths wrecks havoc on the villa before an unexpected text forces the boys to make tough decisions.

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Love Island 2026 has already had its fair share of brutal games but the return of Tea, Receipts and Truths has certainly caused a ripple across the villa.

Following the revelation that Lorenzo and Jasmine are practically having an "affair", their partners are struggling to get over what they've just heard.

Pulling Jasmine aside for a chat about their relationship, Kavan feels like emotionally, he needs to take a huge step back, and it could spell the end of their connection for good.

He tells her: "This Lorenzo sitch, I’m bored of it. The public is obviously seeing something I’m not seeing.

Love Island's Kavan is questioning his connection with Jasmine following the game
Love Island's Kavan is questioning his connection with Jasmine following the game. Picture: ITV2

"I’m going to put the emotions on the back step a bit."

Not happy with Kavan's response, Jasmine insists if that is what he wants to do, it could mean the end of them as a couple.

She says back: "You can choose to not believe me but if you take an emotional step back then so will I and I don’t know where that leaves us."

On the other side of the triangle is Lorenzo, who is also feeling the heat from his current partner Yasmin.

She tells him: "When I was getting to know Aidan, I didn’t cut things off with you because I didn’t want any regrets. My regret worked out for me, your regret is sitting over there. You’re not getting to know her, so you’re always going to have that regret."

Love Island's Yasmin is worried partner Lorenzo hasn't fully explored all of his options
Love Island's Yasmin is worried partner Lorenzo hasn't fully explored all of his options. Picture: ITV2
The Love Island cast deal with more drama as a recoupling also takes place in the villa
The Love Island cast deal with more drama as a recoupling also takes place in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Following the game, Simba is also ruffled up after hearing that ex-islander Robyn wants "justice for Angelista" while Yasmin's mum "feels like screaming at the telly" - leaving everyone wondering who she means.

With the Love Island villa in disarray, and couples falling apart, ITV2 make things even more interesting by throwing in a shock recoupling.

With plenty of new pairings formed, what does this mean for the islanders?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

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