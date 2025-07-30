Love Island first look sees an explosive row break out between Shakira and Meg

30 July 2025, 14:11 | Updated: 30 July 2025, 14:14

An argument erupts between Shakira and Meg. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's what to expect from tonight's episode of Love Island (July 30) as the first look is revealed.

As the Love Islanders continue to take part in the ‘Couple Goals’ challenge, they are asked ‘Which couple are you most scared to give your honest opinion on?’, causing some serious drama.

When Shakira and Harry choose Meg and Dejon, Meg says to Shakira: “I think if people were honest in the first place and told us to our faces instead of saying it constantly behind our back, it would be a different story.”

Shakira responds: “You throwing around the fake word is rich to be honest. I don’t know why you keep acting like we’re the best of mates in here. From day one, you were very standoffish with any girl that was posed as a threat.”

Meg hits back: “I think you’ve called every single person in this Villa fake," which causes Shakira to say: “No, I will never pretend to be your mate.”

Meg tells Shakira they she "won’t be my friend on the outside," and Shakira responds by saying that she will "never speak to" her on the outside, adding: "I can't stand you sometimes."

It also kicks off between Blu and Toni as their bickering escalates, with the returning cast member calling the her a "pick-me girl".

Meg and Shakira say they'll 'never be friends'
Meg and Shakira say they'll 'never be friends'. Picture: itv

Yasmin and Jamie take things to the next level

After a successful meeting of the families, Yasmin and Jamie reflect on their journey around the firepit.

She tells him: "I’ve been reflecting on my whole journey in here from start to finish. You’ve obviously been a big part of it and you’ve been the best part of it.”

Yas continues: “It’s hard because you know that I don’t wear my heart on my sleeve and it’s really rare for me to be emotional and for me to be vulnerable with someone.”

“I wanted you to know how much I genuinely do like you and I do have feelings for you.”

Yasmin then has a question for Jamie, but what will he say?

Yasmin and Jamie take things to the next level
Yasmin and Jamie take things to the next level. Picture: ITV

Dejon questions Megan's intentions

Dejon is speaking to Blu and Harry about Megan and says: “You know how much I love Megan but I just feel like the first time Megan came in compared to this time is completely different.”

Blu asks: “Is that because she’s been on the outside?”

Blu then shares some more information about life on the outside and the boys are quick to let Conor know what has been doing on - but how will he take it?

Blu reveals some things about Megan
Blu reveals some things about Megan. Picture: itv

The Love Island talent show returns

Shakira receives a text which reads: “Islanders, It’s time to pull out all the stops as you take centre stage in tonight’s talent show!#TimeToStandOnShowBusiness.”

The Islanders prepare to step into the spotlight, with Cach throwing shapes and showing off his dance moves, while Yasmin aims to pass on her expertise in nailing perfect posture.

It’s all fun and games until it’s Helena’s turn as she delivers a flight-themed roast aimed at her fellow Islanders. Walking over to Shakira and handing her a seatbelt, Helena says, “I think you might need an extra seatbelt to secure your man.”

